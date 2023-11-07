The Internet Reacts to Stephen A. Smith's 'Baggy' Hat

The 'First Take' host had people doing a double take.

Nov 07, 2023
Stephen A. Smith attended Sunday night's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys wearing one of the most ill-fitting hats you have ever seen.

Smith posed for a photo with a woman wearing an Air Jordan hat that was not only oversized but also had an oddly shaped brim.

People analyzed the brim of his hat in the same way Stephen A. has been known to pick apart a superstar's performance every weekday morning on ESPN's First Take.

Smith wasn't going to the negative feedback on hat stop him from laughing at the Cowboys' expense following their 28-23 loss to the Eagles.




