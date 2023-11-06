Tremaine Emory Reveals Wedding Rings Designed by Frank Ocean

Tagged in the photos is Andee McConnell, whom Emory was revealed to have married in October. In a recent interview with Samuel Getachew for Office magazine, Emory mentioned his partner as having been instrumental in his recovery from an aneurysm he suffered last year.

“What saved me was the love of my fiancée Andee, of Acyde, Anthony [Specter], Cactus [Plant Flea Market founder Cynthia Lu] flying in from Hawaii twice, Brick and Du bringing me books,” Emory said at the time.

Following his exit from Supreme earlier this year, Emory has continued to put his creativity toward Denim Tears, including with the rollout of a new collaboration with New Era. The collection was featured at the top of the month among Complex's selections for the best style releases of the moment.

Frank Ocean, meanwhile, has been quiet in recent months after making a cameo in Bad Bunny’s “Where She Goes” video in May and his much-discussed Coachella performance one month prior.

In June, Ocean launched the photography book Mutations through his luxury brand Homer. Though it's not directly specified in Emory's wedding update, the rings in question were presumably created through Ocean's Homer label as well.