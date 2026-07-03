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Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey', Explained
Christopher Nolan is adapting Homer's ancient epic into an action film starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, set for release on July 17, 2026.
Tremaine Emory Reveals Wedding Rings Designed by Frank Ocean
In recent years, Ocean and his team have designed a number of pieces through the luxury Homer label.
Frank Ocean’s Homer Launches Weekly ‘Homer Radio’ Show on Apple Music
Frank Ocean says the newly launched 'Homer Radio' experience is intended to provide “a one hour window into what plays around our office after hours.”
Frank Ocean's Luxury Brand Homer Announces $25,000 Cock Ring
Frank Ocean's brand Homer has announced a new line of accessories that includes pendants, earrings, a keychain, and a diamond-encrusted 18-karat cock ring
Best Style Releases This Week: Cactus Jack by Travis Scott, Homer by Frank Ocean, Stone Island, and More
Cactus Jacket Mocha Air Jordan merch, Stone Island, Barriers x Jackie Robinson, Homer jewelry by Frank Ocean, and more great drops to know this week.
Frank Ocean's Homer Drops New Jewelry, Scarves, and Keychains
The luxury brand has released clover-colored pieces from "When a Dog Comes to Stay," a character collection centered around pixelated canines.
Some of March's Biggest Jewelry Purchases from Drake, Gunna, Nigo, and More
From Drake's $1.9 million Homer necklace to Gunna's $100,000 diamond "P" tooth, here are some of the biggest celebrity jewelry purchases from March 2022.