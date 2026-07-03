Homer

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Latest Stories

The Odyssey (2026)
Pop Culture

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey', Explained

Christopher Nolan is adapting Homer's ancient epic into an action film starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, set for release on July 17, 2026.

Khal49 days ago
tremaine emory on the red carpet
Style

Tremaine Emory Reveals Wedding Rings Designed by Frank Ocean

In recent years, Ocean and his team have designed a number of pieces through the luxury Homer label.

Trace William Cowen985 days ago
Frank Ocean is seen at the Met Gala
Music

Frank Ocean’s Homer Launches Weekly ‘Homer Radio’ Show on Apple Music

Frank Ocean says the newly launched 'Homer Radio' experience is intended to provide “a one hour window into what plays around our office after hours.”

Trace William Cowen1359 days ago
Frank Ocean speaks at Spotify's Inaugural Secret Genius Award
Music

Frank Ocean's Luxury Brand Homer Announces $25,000 Cock Ring

Frank Ocean's brand Homer has announced a new line of accessories that includes pendants, earrings, a keychain, and a diamond-encrusted 18-karat cock ring

Brad Callas1440 days ago
Homer Jewelry Collection Complex Best Style Releases
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Cactus Jack by Travis Scott, Homer by Frank Ocean, Stone Island, and More

Cactus Jacket Mocha Air Jordan merch, Stone Island, Barriers x Jackie Robinson, Homer jewelry by Frank Ocean, and more great drops to know this week.

Lei Takanashi1458 days ago
Advertisement
Homer launches ‘When a Dog Comes to Stay’ collection
Style

Frank Ocean's Homer Drops New Jewelry, Scarves, and Keychains

The luxury brand has released clover-colored pieces from "When a Dog Comes to Stay," a character collection centered around pixelated canines.

Joshua Espinoza1464 days ago
Drake Homer Chain
Style

Some of March's Biggest Jewelry Purchases from Drake, Gunna, Nigo, and More

From Drake's $1.9 million Homer necklace to Gunna's $100,000 diamond "P" tooth, here are some of the biggest celebrity jewelry purchases from March 2022.

Mike DeStefano1561 days ago

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