Best Style Releases This Week: Denim Tears x New Era, Stüssy, PDF, and More

From Denim Tears x New Era fitteds to Stüssy Holiday 2023, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

Nov 01, 2023
Denim Tears, Stüssy

Now that all of the Halloween parties are out of the way and your costumes have been shown off, you can go back to focusing on what really matters, your day-to-day outfits.

Luckily, this week is full of great drops to help all of us bolster our closets for the chilly temperatures ahead. Denim Tears is releasing a series of New Era fitteds and sweatsuits, Stüssy is dropping off the first installment of its Holiday 2023 collection full of statement fleeces and cozy jackets, and go-to outdoor labels like Snow Peak and Patagonia have debuted their latest cold weather gear.

Take a closer look at all of this week's best style releases below.

Denim Tears x New Era

Stüssy Holiday 2023

Stüssy

Release Date: Nov. 3
Where to Buy It: stussy.com and Stüssy Chapter stores
Price: TBD

Stüssy's Holiday 2023 collection is full of great pieces for the colder months ahead. Puffers, mohair trench coats, leather work jackets, camo cargos, and fleece zip-ups covered in various prints are among the standouts from the brand's latest offering. 

Fear of God Loungewear

Fear of God

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: fearofgod.com
Price: $150-$1,795

Fear of God has dropped its Fall 2023 Loungewear collection. Cozy staples like cashmere robes, heavy cotton lounge pants, boxers, tank tops, and more are available in Fear of God's signature neutral color palette.  

PDF

Kith Winter 2023

Kith

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Kith stores and kith.com
Price: $13-$2,250

Kith recently delivered the first items from its Winter 2023 collection. Highlights include leather coach jackets covered in paisley embroidery, checkered wool car coats, quilted GI jackets, a knit puffer jacket, and a varsity jacket made in collaboration with Bergdorf Goodman. An assortment of footwear from Clarks and Adidas is also available. 

Crenshaw Skate Club

Crenshaw Skate Club

Release Date: Nov. 4
Where to Buy It: crenshawskateclub.com
Price: $38-$348

Crenshaw Skate Club's latest collection is dubbed "S.O.O.N." (Skaters of One Nation). The title is inspired by the brotherhood and sense of community that founder Tobey McIntosh has found within skating. New graphic T-shirts and hoodies representing the theme will be avaialble alongside a series of cut and sew pieces created in collaboration with Browns that were first debuted during London Fashion Week this past June. 

Snow Peak x Mountain of Moods

Snow Peak

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: snowpeak.com
Price: $39.95-$719.95

Snow Peak's latest collaboration is with fellow Japanese label Mountain of Moods. The winter-ready capsule is highlighted by the insulated and waterproof Graphene Puffer Jacket, which boasts details like an asymmetrical front zipper, drawcord hood, and chest pocket. The grey colorway in particular emphasizes the unique paneling with its multi-toned design. Fleece jackets, graphic T-shirts, cable knit beanies, Merino wool socks, and more are also available. 

Patagonia Stormshadow Parka

@pharrell/IG

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: patagonia.com and other select retailers
Price: $899

Patagonia has partnered with Gore-Tex and Pharrell's Bionic Yarn to create its warmest jacket on the market. The waterproof, windproof, breathable GORE-TEX fabric used on the parka features a textile component made of 50% recycled coastal and marine plastic from Bionic’s operations in Costa Rican coastal communities. Black, navy blue, and green colorways are available. Pharrell was recently spotted in the black styling.

Claima x Clarks

Wale_agboola / Via Claima

Release Date: Nov. 3
Where to Buy It: claimastories.com
Price: $170

Bimma Williams' Claima has collaborated with Clarks on leather variations of the classic Wallabee. Cream and purple colorways will both be available. Each is completed with gold trim and a heart embroidered on the toe. 

Gentle Monster

Gentle Monster

Release Date: Nov. 2
Where to Buy It: Gentle Monster stores and gentlemonster.com
Price: $269-$400

Gentle Monster is releasing its 2024 optical collection on Thursday. The variety of futuristic styles include unconventional shapes, tinted lenses, and sharp metal elements that offer a more contemporary option in comparison to most eyeglasses on the market. 

