Tommy Hilfiger, Cadillac Formula 1 Team Unite for New Austin-Inspired Capsule: Get a Closer Look

Tommy Hilfiger classics get an Austin-inspired reimagining in a new collaborative capsule with Cadillac’s Formula 1 team.
Lee Holman, Tommy Hilfiger’s Chief Design Officer, said in a statement shared with Complex that the aim here was to instill “a fresh point of view” into pieces that have long been associated with the brand.
“We started with icons of the Tommy wardrobe — the denim jacket and the white t-shirt — and looked at how we could rework them inspired by the character of Austin,” Holman said.
Featured in the Austin capsule are a men’s denim jacket in a light wash, a women’s denim vest finished with a silver foil coating, a t-shirt, a tank top, and a denim cap.
Pieces are available to shop starting today (Oct. 13) via the official Tommy Hilfiger and Cadillac F1 sites, as well as at select stores. Below, get a closer look. The drop continues an F1-centered series from Tommy Hilfiger that has already boasted capsules inspired by Miami and Mexico. Next up, and launching in November, is another capsule that zeroes in on a Las Vegas-ified vision of F1.