Style

Tommy Hilfiger, Cadillac Formula 1 Team Unite for New Austin-Inspired Capsule: Get a Closer Look

The capsule brings a decidedly Austin flair to familiar Tommy staples.

A person in a denim jacket and cowboy hat stands in a desert landscape with a race car in the background at sunset.
Image via Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger classics get an Austin-inspired reimagining in a new collaborative capsule with Cadillac’s Formula 1 team.

Lee Holman, Tommy Hilfiger’s Chief Design Officer, said in a statement shared with Complex that the aim here was to instill “a fresh point of view” into pieces that have long been associated with the brand.

“We started with icons of the Tommy wardrobe — the denim jacket and the white t-shirt — and looked at how we could rework them inspired by the character of Austin,” Holman said.

Featured in the Austin capsule are a men’s denim jacket in a light wash, a women’s denim vest finished with a silver foil coating, a t-shirt, a tank top, and a denim cap.

Pieces are available to shop starting today (Oct. 13) via the official Tommy Hilfiger and Cadillac F1 sites, as well as at select stores. Below, get a closer look. The drop continues an F1-centered series from Tommy Hilfiger that has already boasted capsules inspired by Miami and Mexico. Next up, and launching in November, is another capsule that zeroes in on a Las Vegas-ified vision of F1.

Shop T-Shirts on Complex

Related Stories

Three models showcase Louis Vuitton fashion: one in a cardigan and trousers, another in a leather jacket and tie, and the third in a zip-up sweater and shorts.
Style

Louis Vuitton Previews Its Fall 2027 Men's Capsule, Designed by Pharrell Williams

The English countryside-inspired drop blends earthy palettes, relaxed tailoring, and signature Monogram treatments across ready-to-wear, bags, and footwear.

Brendan Frederick84 days ago
Man with long hair in a white graphic t-shirt, standing against a green wall with plants in the foreground.
Style

Kid Cudi Teams up With Human Made for Second WZRD Capsule Collection

The drop includes a denim jacket, a Hawaiian shirt, denim pants with embroidered details, and graphic t-shirts.

Joe Price68 days ago
A person in a blue tracksuit styles another person's hair in a barbershop. The seated person wears a graphic T-shirt.
Style

Palace and Avirex Team Up for New Capsule Collection

The capsule collection arrives as part of the iconic streetwear brand's Autumn '26 season.

Joe Price28 days ago

Trending

1
SportsThe 50 Best NBA Players Right Now
2
BetsTravis Etienne Injury Update: When Will Saints RB Return?
3
Pop Culture'Crystal Lake,' Starring Linda Cardellini, Is the Highest-Rated 'Friday the 13th' Franchise Entry
4
SneakersDetailed Look at the Nike 24.7 Recovery Boot
5
Pop Culture‘Hood Warfare 2,’ Explained: What to Know About the Controversial Indie Game
6
StyleThe Best Dressed Female K-Pop Stars of All Time, Ranked

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App