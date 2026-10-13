Tommy Hilfiger, Cadillac Formula 1 Team Unite for New Austin-Inspired Capsule: Get a Closer Look

Tommy Hilfiger classics get an Austin-inspired reimagining in a new collaborative capsule with Cadillac’s Formula 1 team.

Lee Holman, Tommy Hilfiger’s Chief Design Officer, said in a statement shared with Complex that the aim here was to instill “a fresh point of view” into pieces that have long been associated with the brand.

“We started with icons of the Tommy wardrobe — the denim jacket and the white t-shirt — and looked at how we could rework them inspired by the character of Austin,” Holman said.