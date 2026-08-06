Kid Cudi Teams up With Human Made for Second WZRD Capsule Collection

Kid Cudi has teamed up with Human Made for the second WZRD capsule collection.

After debuting the WZRD collection in 2025, Cudi has revisited his ongoing fashion label with WZRD Season 2, a seven-piece collection focusing on quality craftsmanship and classic wardrobe staples. The collection features a denim stadium jacket, a Hawaiian-style shirt, graphic t-shirts in multiple colorways, short-sleeve sweatshirts, and white denim pants with embroidered detailing.

“WZRD Season 2 is an invitation into Willy's world,” said Cudi of the collection. “I wanted to make clothes that feel cool, timeless, and easy to wear. Each piece reflects my personal taste and the kind of wardrobe I'd naturally gravitate toward for spring/summer. WZRD is an extension of my creative universe, and this collection offers another way for people to step into it.”