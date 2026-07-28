First 'Thomas Crown Affair' Poster Turns Michael B. Jordan into an Anti‑Colonial Thief

The poster puts Jordan front and center without showing his full face. The image is cropped tightly around his mouth, tuxedo, bow tie, earrings, and black-gloved hand, giving the whole thing a polished but dangerous feel. He’s dressed in a white dinner jacket, pulling at his lapel like a man fully in control of the room. The title sits over his chest, while the lower half confirms the film was “filmed for IMAX” and will arrive “only in theaters March 5.”

Michael B. Jordan’s The Thomas Crown Affair reboot just got its first poster, and the message is direct: this version is not just about stealing for sport. AMC Theatres shared the first look at the Amazon MGM Studios film, with the tagline “Revenge is a work of art.” The movie, directed by, produced by, and starring Jordan, is set to open in theaters on March 5, 2027.

AMC kept the caption just as clean: “Revenge is a work of art. From director Michael B. Jordan, THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR arrives in AMC Theatres 3/5/27.”

That line is doing a lot of work. Unlike the 1968 Steve McQueen original or the 1999 Pierce Brosnan remake, this reboot is being framed around a more pointed motive.

Jordan’s version reportedly reimagines Thomas Crown as a modern anti-colonial figure, not simply as a wealthy man committing elaborate crimes out of boredom. In this take, Crown pulls off precision heists to recover valuable artifacts that were stolen, misappropriated, or wrongfully sold over generations—a more sophisticated version of his star-making role as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther.

The romance is still part of the engine. Adria Arjona stars opposite Jordan as the investigator chasing Crown, stepping into the role after Taylor Russell exited the project due to creative differences while production was underway in London.

The part follows the legacy of Faye Dunaway in the 1968 film and Rene Russo in the 1999 remake, both of whom helped define the franchise’s seductive cat-and-mouse dynamic. The cast also includes Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Kenneth Branagh, Pilou Asbæk, Ruth Negga, and Aiysha Hart.

Behind the scenes, Drew Pearce, Jason Hall, and Wes Tooke are credited on the screenplay. Bradford Young handles cinematography, while Jon Batiste provides the original score. Jordan produces through Outlier Society, with Amazon MGM backing the project.