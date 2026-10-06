Style

Cardi B Says She’s ‘Hesitant’ to Give Fans a Tour of Her Closet Because of ‘Security Purposes'

Cardi says fans will still get her Milan and birthday hauls, but her full closet is off-limits.

Cardi B with a sleek bob hairstyle wearing a luxurious white fur coat, standing in a dimly lit room with people in the background.
(Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci)

Key Takeaways

  • Cardi B declined to film a full closet tour, telling a fan she is “hesitant” because of “security purposes.”
  • She still plans to share separate Milan and birthday hauls, though the Milan video remains delayed while she waits for two bags she already purchased.
  • Fans have previously seen parts of her luxury collection, including Hermès Birkins, high-end watches, and archival designer looks curated with longtime stylist Kollin Carter.

Cardi B may have no problem showing off her latest fashion pickups, but don't expect a full tour of her closet anytime soon.

The Bronx rapper responded to a fan on X on Tuesday who suggested she give followers a look inside her wardrobe and show off more of her everyday outfits.

"Do the closet tour! The bags are fun but would rather see your outfits," the fan wrote. "I know you said you didn't want people biting but you could show us your every day fits."

Cardi explained that her hesitation goes beyond worrying about people copying her style.

"I'm hesitant to show my closet do to security purposes …" she replied.

The exchange came after Cardi updated fans about another piece of fashion-related content they've been waiting on. She previously promised to show off what she purchased during a trip to Milan, but said the haul has been delayed because she's still waiting for two bags.

"Only reason yall not getting a Milan haul is because im waiting for 2 bags that I payed for and still haven't gotten here," Cardi wrote. “HOWEVER…that means yall getting 2 Hauls …Milan haul and Birthday haul 😂😂”

While Cardi isn't ready to put her entire closet on display, fans have gotten glimpses of her massive fashion collection over the years. Her wardrobe includes an extensive collection of Hermès Birkins as well as luxury watches and high-end designer pieces.

She's also become known for digging into fashion archives for some of her biggest red carpet moments. Alongside longtime stylist Kollin Carter, Cardi has worn pieces from designers including Mugler and Richard Quinn. Their partnership stretches back years, including her 2018 Met Gala appearance in a custom Jeremy Scott look.

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