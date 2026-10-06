Cardi B Says She’s ‘Hesitant’ to Give Fans a Tour of Her Closet Because of ‘Security Purposes'

Cardi B may have no problem showing off her latest fashion pickups, but don't expect a full tour of her closet anytime soon.

The Bronx rapper responded to a fan on X on Tuesday who suggested she give followers a look inside her wardrobe and show off more of her everyday outfits.

"Do the closet tour! The bags are fun but would rather see your outfits," the fan wrote. "I know you said you didn't want people biting but you could show us your every day fits."

Cardi explained that her hesitation goes beyond worrying about people copying her style.

"I'm hesitant to show my closet do to security purposes …" she replied.