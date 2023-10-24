Lil Uzi Vert Says Upcoming 'Luv Is Rage 3' Will Be Their Last Album

Lil Uzi Vert says Luv Is Rage 3 will be their final album.

As seen in fan-captured footage from a recent stop on their Pink Tape Tour, Uzi claims they’re planning to likely support the album’s release with one more tour before “a normal life” kicks in.

"I came to this conclusion not too long ago,” Uzi told the crowd. “I was gonna wait ’til later to say it but, you know, I’m dropping Luv Is Rage 3 and Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album.”

Members of the audience could then be heard screaming “No!” in response to Uzi’s remarks, prompting the recent Bring Me the Horizon collaborator to offer some comfort.

“Relax. It’s okay,” they said. “After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour. … But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life.”