Lil Uzi Vert Says Upcoming 'Luv Is Rage 3' Will Be Their Last Album

Lil Uzi Vert says Luv Is Rage 3 will be their final album.
As seen in fan-captured footage from a recent stop on their Pink Tape Tour, Uzi claims they’re planning to likely support the album’s release with one more tour before “a normal life” kicks in.
"I came to this conclusion not too long ago,” Uzi told the crowd. “I was gonna wait ’til later to say it but, you know, I’m dropping Luv Is Rage 3 and Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album.”
Members of the audience could then be heard screaming “No!” in response to Uzi’s remarks, prompting the recent Bring Me the Horizon collaborator to offer some comfort.
“Relax. It’s okay,” they said. “After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour. … But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life.”
From there, the crowd noise stated to build until breaking out into an “Uzi!” chant, at which point Uzi expressed their gratitude for how they’ve been supported throughout their career.
“Thank you for all your support and thank you for supporting me on my decision,” Uzi said. “I’ll make sure that I give it my all on Luv Is Rage 3 this time because we gotta keep the legacy going. Thank you.”
To be clear, this isn’t the first time Uzi has publicly discussed the possibility of retirement in some form or another. In January 2019, for example, they said they were “done with music” after having “deleted everything.” The following year, they again spoke on the topic, this time stating they would be releasing two more albums. More recently, Uzi told fans they "might retire this year."
As for a Luv Is Rage 3 release date, we haven't yet been given an official one. In the meantime, see a full list of Uzi's upcoming tour dates here. Upcoming stops include sold out shows in Cincinnati, Boston, Birmingham, Atlanta, and more.