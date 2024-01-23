Lil Uzi Vert Celebrates Marc Jacobs' 40th Anniversary With Spring 2024 Campaign

The Marc Jacobs brand is turning 40.

The designer is commemorating the moment with a Spring 2024 campaign that features a number of his A-list friends and collaborators, including Lil Uzi Vert, FKA Twigs, Dakota Fanning, Cindy Sherman, and more. The images were captured by Juergen Teller outside Jacobs’ offices in Soho, New York.

Uzi previously starred as the face of Marc Jacobs for its Spring 2022 Monogram. In this new campaign, the Pink Tape rapper is seen sporting “The Tote Bag” and “The Snapshot Bag,” both in camo print.