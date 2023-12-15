Kanye West's New Yeezy Sneaker Available for Pre-Order

We're just a few days removed from Kanye West announcing Gosha Rubchinskiy as the head of design at Yeezy, and now he has unveiled new footwear.

West went on X last night to share that the Yzy Pods are now available for pre-order. This is also the first new footwear release from West after his partnership with Adidas was terminated in October 2022 due to a string of antisemitic comments he made in interviews and on social media.

The Yzy Pods feature a one-piece design that goes all the way up to the calf. The first colorway comes in a tonal black makeup, and the footwear is available in three sizing options. It's worth noting that while the Yzy Pods are currently being sold via pre-order, there's no mention of when the sneaker will be shipped.

Despite Adidas ending its partnership with West last year, the Three Stripes began releasing leftover Yeezy sneaker inventory in May, prior to haulting it once again in late-October. The sales from the Yeezy relaunch generated $437 million in revenue, with portions of the proceeds donated to organizations like the Anti-Defamation League, the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, and Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.