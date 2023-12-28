Kanye West's Apology for Antisemitism Appears to Be AI-Generated, According to Report

The artist formerly known as Kanye West's recent apology for antisemitism appears to have been AI-generated.

As reported by TMZ, Ye's apology to the Jewish community could have been generated with an AI chatbot such as ChatGPT or Google Bard, according to Scribbr's AI detector. The apology was originally written in Hebrew, which means it could have been machine-translated and then translated back. Still, when run through the detector in English, it shows an 85 percent chance AI generated the text.

In his apology, Ye appeared to show remorse for his hurtful comments made about the Jewish people, which included sharing conspiracy theories and praising Hitler in an interview with Alex Jones.

"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” he wrote. "I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."