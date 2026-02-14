Style

The Illest Club Gives Out Free Clothes in New York Fashion Week Hazmat Truck Stunt

The brand is also hosting a pop-up in the city.

The Illest Club is taking over New York Fashion Week in an undeniably unique way, bringing a hazmat truck to the city, giving fans a chance to score free pieces ahead of a special pop-up event.

The truck is set to hit three different locations around the city and will be "just throwing out free clothes," per Gavin Pennington, the company’s CEO and designer.

"We just throwing clothes," he teased in a recent TikTok video. "If you catch it, you got it."

Pennington, who has a sizable following of devoted fans on TikTok, launched the brand when he was just 18. His first inspiration came from basketball sneakers, though it was the popularity of Hellstar that ultimately led him to starting his own brand.

Since starting The Illest Club, Pennington’s work has proven especially popular in New Jersey (where he’s from originally) and Philadelphia.

"Everybody gets followers, makes dancing videos," Pennington recently told Complex’s Mike DeStefano. "It’s a new person every two months. I wanted to make a way to make my following stick and stay. A clothing brand was the perfect way."

While Lil Baby and other familiar faces have been spotted rocking Illest Club looks in the past, Pennington already has his eyes on more stars.

"The main people I want to wear the brand are [Lil Uzi Vert], and then Millie Bobby Brown," he told Complex, adding that Stranger Things, which recently concluded its blockbuster run on Netflix with its fifth and final season, is his "favorite show."

Pennington’s hazmat truck journey will lead into the official Illest Club New York pop-up. See more info here.

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