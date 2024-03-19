Ye Says Ice Spice Laid Down a Verse for Long-Awaited "New Body" But 'Her Team Is Saying We Can’t Use It'

Worth pointing out is that Ye’s statement arrives in the wake of a slew of alleged text screenshots from YesJulz, who recently made headlines after her split from the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s team. Amid dissection of said screenshots by fans on social media, Julz responded to a Ye fan account’s interpretation of one particular message to mean that Ye himself had sent “New Body” to both Ice Spice and Doja Cat. However, according to Julz, the track was actually sent to the artists’ management teams by her.

“Lets not make this a big thing,” Julz said on Tuesday.

In December of last year, Minaj let fans know that she had no intention of clearing her "New Body" verse for an official release, at least not at the time. In an IG Live session, Minaj argued that the "train has left the station," adding that she meant "no disrespect" to Ye and company.

More recently, there has been speculation that a version of "New Body," which was also previously expected to arrive (albeit gospel-ized) via Jesus Is King, could still be included as part of the continuation of Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures trilogy.