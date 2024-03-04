Ice Spice Shares Taylor Swift's Advice: 'Just Keep Making Music'

Taylor Swift has taken Ice Spice under her wing.
In addition to Swift tapping Ice for a chart-topping remix of “Karma” last year, the Eras singer has also given the Bronx native some sage songwriting advice.
“When I was in the studio with Taylor, like, I’ll never forget,” Ice told Billboard. “She told me, ‘No matter what, just keep making music and everything’s going to be fine.’”
It seems that the “Munch” rapper has taken that advice to heart. After the pair’s “Karma” remix dropped last May, Ice went on a tear, unleashing the deluxe version of her debut EP, Like..? last July. She then dropped off three new singles before the end of 2023: “Deli,” “Pretty Girl,” and “Think U the Shit (Fart).” Both “Deli” and “Think U the Shit (Fart)” entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 41 and No. 37, respectively.
Ice is also gearing up to release her debut album this year. In late January, the 24-year-old confirmed to Today that the project is arriving “soon.”
“It’s called Y2K,” she said at the time. “It’s almost finished, so I’m really excited.” She also shared her connection to the title. “I was [born on Y2K] and that’s why I decided to name it that,” she said, a nod to her Jan. 1, 2000 birthdate.