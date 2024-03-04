Ice Spice Shares Taylor Swift's Advice: 'Just Keep Making Music'

It seems that the “Munch” rapper has taken that advice to heart. After the pair’s “Karma” remix dropped last May, Ice went on a tear, unleashing the deluxe version of her debut EP, Like..? last July. She then dropped off three new singles before the end of 2023: “Deli,” “Pretty Girl,” and “Think U the Shit (Fart).” Both “Deli” and “Think U the Shit (Fart)” entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 41 and No. 37, respectively.

Ice is also gearing up to release her debut album this year. In late January, the 24-year-old confirmed to Today that the project is arriving “soon.”

“It’s called Y2K,” she said at the time. “It’s almost finished, so I’m really excited.” She also shared her connection to the title. “I was [born on Y2K] and that’s why I decided to name it that,” she said, a nod to her Jan. 1, 2000 birthdate.