Timeless Never Goes Out of Rotation

There was a time when suede shoes signaled status for rock stars and Rucker Park purveyors. That time is forever.



Always elevated in stature but leveling out in a plane of quiet cool, the PUMA Suede has seen hip-hop go from boom-bap to backpack. It’s stamped by Hall of Famers whose names are etched in the walls of Springfield and Cleveland. No matter the era, occasion, or outfit, it’s never not suede when it comes to those who not only know ball when it comes to classics, but know themselves.



That’s why we curated three distinct PUMA Suede styles that traverse scenes and seasons, always adapting to what’s next thanks to timeless appeal.