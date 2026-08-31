Hilary Duff Named Newest Brand Ambassador for Reebok: See Her Debut Campaign

Hilary Duff, whose Lucky Me Tour will continue next month in Dublin, can now add a new distinction to her résumé: Reebok brand ambassador.

“I'm excited to partner with Reebok, a brand that has always embraced originality and individuality,” Duff said in a statement shared with Complex on Monday (Aug. 31). “To me, style has always been about wearing what makes me feel my best and gives me confidence, whether I’m on the go, spending time with family or fitting movement into my day. Reebok shares that mindset, and I'm looking forward to what's ahead for this partnership.”

Duff is now part of a larger Reebok roster that also includes Karol G, Angel Reese, and more. Below, get a closer look at the blink-interpolating “Growing Up” artist’s debut campaign with the brand, dubbed “Unfiltered & Unstoppable.”