Hilary Duff

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Hilary Duff.
Pop Culture

Hilary Duff Fans Go Viral for Vicious Brawl at Singer's Sold-Out L.A. Concert

A physical altercation that saw fans exchange punches and pull hair briefly disrupted the pop star's KIA Forum show.

Mark Elibert6 days ago
Hilary Duff and GloRilla
Music

GloRilla Fangirls Over Hilary Duff on AMA Red Carpet

GloRilla said she'd love to collaborate with her.

Trey Alston52 days ago
Tiffany Haddish, Hilary Duff, Alix Earle
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish, Hilary Duff, Alix Earle Among 2026 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Stars

Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish, Hilary Duff, and Nicole Williams English cover the latest 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Ediiton.

tara mahadevan66 days ago
Hilary Duff with blonde hair, wearing a strapless dress, smiles while seated on a stage with a microphone attached to her outfit.
Pop Culture

Hilary Duff Recalls Not Being ‘Taken Seriously’ as Child Star, Feels ‘Slightly Old’ as Disney Icon

The former Disney Channel star is looking back on her 20-year career and connection with the millennials that grew up with her.

Alex Ocho82 days ago
Haylie Duff and Hilary Duff during 'Material Girls' - New York Premiere - Red Carpet at Chelsea West Cinemas in New York City, New York, United States.
Pop Culture

Haylie Duff Splits From Fiancé Matt Rosenberg After 12-Year Engagement

The couple postponed their wedding after learning they were expecting their first child.

Holly Riordan87 days ago
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Hilary Duff at the Fifth Annual Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Nicole Richie Addresses Her Friendship With Her Husband’s Ex, Hilary Duff

Richie is married to Joel Madden from Good Charlotte, who dated Duff from 2004 to 2006.

Holly Riordan87 days ago
Singer Hilary Duff performs on Monday, March 9, 2026.
Pop Culture

Hilary Duff Says Psychic Delivered Message From Ex Aaron Carter

Duff called the reading ‘a really wild experience’ after the psychic mentioned Aaron by name.

Holly Riordan106 days ago
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Pop Culture

Chad Michael Murray ‘Didn’t Know There Was a Feud’ Between Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff

'I didn’t understand there was drama or that it would even cause a thing,' he said about bringing Duff to the ‘Freaky Friday’ premiere.

Holly Riordan112 days ago
Hilary Duff
Music

Hilary Duff Unbothered By Backlash Over Porn and Masturbation Lyrics: 'I Don't Care'

The 38-year-old sings about the topics on her 'Luck... or Something' album cut, "Roommates."

tara mahadevan140 days ago
Hilary Duff performs in a red fluffy coat, holding a microphone, with a purple backdrop.
Pop Culture

Hilary Duff Was 'Really Sad' After Ashley Tisdale's 'Toxic Mom Group' Drama: 'I Felt Used'

"I was pretty taken aback," Duff said on the new episode of Alex Cooper's 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.

Trace William Cowen142 days ago
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Robert Carradine and Hilary Duff with 'Lizzie McGuire' cast
Pop Culture

'Lizzie McGuire' Actor Robert Carradine Dead at 71, Hilary Duff Tells Fans 'This One Hurts'

"I'm deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering," Duff said.

Trace William Cowen143 days ago
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 14: (Exclusive Coverage) Hilary Duff performs onstage at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on February 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

Hilary Duff on How Celebrity Rumor Mill Has Changed: ‘Everybody Didn’t Have a Platform Back Then'

The actress-singer shared her thoughts on the dangers of allegations on social media.

Jaelani Turner-Williams149 days ago
Hilary Duff in a sparkly pink dress and Mandy Moore in a black dress seated at a formal event table.
Pop Culture

Mandy Moore Shows Support for Hilary Duff After ‘Toxic Mom Group’ Essay Fallout

The actress shared public praise for Hilary Duff following online speculation tied to Ashley Tisdale’s recent essay.

Helen Storms168 days ago
Hilary Duff with long blonde hair, wearing a purple dress and red lipstick, smiles against a blue background.
Music

Hilary Duff Drops "Roommates" Single: '[It's] About When Life Is Life-ing, Babe'

Duff’s latest track offers raw, intimate lyrics about desire, distance, and finding your spark again.

Mark Elibert182 days ago
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Meghan Trainor and Ashley Tisdale
Pop Culture

Meghan Trainor Seemingly Responds to Ashley Tisdale’s ‘Toxic Mom Group' Essay

The singer addressed the alleged controversy in a TikTok video reacting to what she called “apparent mom group drama.”

tara mahadevan190 days ago
(L) Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma stop by Apple Music Studios in LA for a live holiday Apple Music radio takeover on December 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (R) US actress Ashley Tisdale attends the world premiere for the new season of Disney's "Phineas and Ferb" at nya Studios EAST in Los Angeles on May 31, 2025.
Pop Culture

Hilary Duff’s Husband Calls Ashley Tisdale 'Self Obsessed' After 'Toxic Mom Group' Essay

Koma reacted to Tisdale's "Toxic Mom Group" essay by calling the actress "tone deaf."

Jaelani Turner-Williams191 days ago
Ashley Tisdale on a talk show set, smiling, next to a cartoon character, Candace Flynn from "Phineas and Ferb."
Life

Ashley Tisdale Opens Up About Leaving a ‘Toxic’ Mom Group in Hollywood

'This is too high school for me, and I don’t want to take part in it anymore.'

Helen Storms193 days ago

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