Latest Stories
Hilary Duff Fans Go Viral for Vicious Brawl at Singer's Sold-Out L.A. Concert
A physical altercation that saw fans exchange punches and pull hair briefly disrupted the pop star's KIA Forum show.
GloRilla Fangirls Over Hilary Duff on AMA Red Carpet
GloRilla said she'd love to collaborate with her.
Tiffany Haddish, Hilary Duff, Alix Earle Among 2026 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Stars
Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish, Hilary Duff, and Nicole Williams English cover the latest 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Ediiton.
Hilary Duff Recalls Not Being ‘Taken Seriously’ as Child Star, Feels ‘Slightly Old’ as Disney Icon
The former Disney Channel star is looking back on her 20-year career and connection with the millennials that grew up with her.
Haylie Duff Splits From Fiancé Matt Rosenberg After 12-Year Engagement
The couple postponed their wedding after learning they were expecting their first child.
Nicole Richie Addresses Her Friendship With Her Husband’s Ex, Hilary Duff
Richie is married to Joel Madden from Good Charlotte, who dated Duff from 2004 to 2006.
Hilary Duff Says Psychic Delivered Message From Ex Aaron Carter
Duff called the reading ‘a really wild experience’ after the psychic mentioned Aaron by name.
Chad Michael Murray ‘Didn’t Know There Was a Feud’ Between Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff
'I didn’t understand there was drama or that it would even cause a thing,' he said about bringing Duff to the ‘Freaky Friday’ premiere.
Hilary Duff Unbothered By Backlash Over Porn and Masturbation Lyrics: 'I Don't Care'
The 38-year-old sings about the topics on her 'Luck... or Something' album cut, "Roommates."
Hilary Duff Was 'Really Sad' After Ashley Tisdale's 'Toxic Mom Group' Drama: 'I Felt Used'
"I was pretty taken aback," Duff said on the new episode of Alex Cooper's 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.
'Lizzie McGuire' Actor Robert Carradine Dead at 71, Hilary Duff Tells Fans 'This One Hurts'
"I'm deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering," Duff said.
Hilary Duff on How Celebrity Rumor Mill Has Changed: ‘Everybody Didn’t Have a Platform Back Then'
The actress-singer shared her thoughts on the dangers of allegations on social media.
Bow Wow Denies Rumors of Previously Dating Hilary Duff and Teairra Mari, Reaffirms Love of Singledom
Bow Wow isn't interested in settling down.
Mandy Moore Shows Support for Hilary Duff After ‘Toxic Mom Group’ Essay Fallout
The actress shared public praise for Hilary Duff following online speculation tied to Ashley Tisdale’s recent essay.
Hilary Duff Drops "Roommates" Single: '[It's] About When Life Is Life-ing, Babe'
Duff’s latest track offers raw, intimate lyrics about desire, distance, and finding your spark again.
Meghan Trainor Seemingly Responds to Ashley Tisdale’s ‘Toxic Mom Group' Essay
The singer addressed the alleged controversy in a TikTok video reacting to what she called “apparent mom group drama.”
Hilary Duff’s Husband Calls Ashley Tisdale 'Self Obsessed' After 'Toxic Mom Group' Essay
Koma reacted to Tisdale's "Toxic Mom Group" essay by calling the actress "tone deaf."
Ashley Tisdale Opens Up About Leaving a ‘Toxic’ Mom Group in Hollywood
'This is too high school for me, and I don’t want to take part in it anymore.'