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Hilary Duff Honors Aaron Carter by Wearing Vintage Tee Featuring Late Singer at Philadelphia Show

Duff and Carter dated as teenagers in the early 2000s.

Hilary Duff, with long blonde hair, smiles while speaking into a microphone at an event.
Image via Getty/Emma McIntyre/SiriusXM

Hilary Duff has honored the late Aaron Carter while out on the road in support of her Luck... or Something album.

This past weekend, the beloved singer and actress, whose Lucky Me Tour next hits Toronto for back-to-back nights at RBC Amphitheatre, wore a vintage t-shirt showing a young Carter in denim overalls.

In footage from Sunday night’s show in Philadelphia (Aug. 9), Duff is seen wearing the shirt while performing “We Don’t Talk,” a highlight off her No. 3-charting sixth studio album. At one point, a fan in the crowd is heard spotting the tribute in real time, exclaiming “Oh my god! She’s wearing an Aaron Carter shirt!”

Duff and Carter dated as teen stars in the early 2000s. In 2001, Carter appeared as himself on an episode of the Duff-led Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire.

“He was very sweet,” Duff later recalled in an interview with Watch What Happens Live’s Andy Cohen.

In 2022, Carter, 34, died of an accidental drowning at his California home.

In an interview with Las Culturistas this year, Duff said she remains “very close” with Carter’s sister, Angel, with whom she talks about the late singer often. She also recalled a psychic once telling her that Carter’s presence was felt during a call, noting that the unnamed psychic in question was not initially aware of who she was, or her connection to him.

“So I get on the phone with her and she’s like, ‘Oh, you have such bright energy. I’m so excited to talk to you today,’” Duff said. “I was like, ‘Oh, thank you. That’s so nice. How do we start? I don’t know. Should I just start asking you questions?’ She was like, ‘Well, people are gonna start showing up for you, and there is someone here. Aaron. Two A’s. Aaron.’ My heart, I was like, oh my god. I was like, ‘Is it Aaron Carter?’ And she’s like, ‘Sure is. What the hell is he doing here?’ I was like, ‘Well, that’s my childhood boyfriend, and that would make sense to me.’ She’s like, ‘Are you Hilary Duff?’”

Duff’s Lucky Me Tour continues through early next year, with Mexico City serving as the final stop. See a full list of dates below.

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