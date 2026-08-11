Hilary Duff Honors Aaron Carter by Wearing Vintage Tee Featuring Late Singer at Philadelphia Show

Hilary Duff has honored the late Aaron Carter while out on the road in support of her Luck... or Something album. This past weekend, the beloved singer and actress, whose Lucky Me Tour next hits Toronto for back-to-back nights at RBC Amphitheatre, wore a vintage t-shirt showing a young Carter in denim overalls. In footage from Sunday night’s show in Philadelphia (Aug. 9), Duff is seen wearing the shirt while performing “We Don’t Talk,” a highlight off her No. 3-charting sixth studio album. At one point, a fan in the crowd is heard spotting the tribute in real time, exclaiming “Oh my god! She’s wearing an Aaron Carter shirt!”

Duff and Carter dated as teen stars in the early 2000s. In 2001, Carter appeared as himself on an episode of the Duff-led Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire. “He was very sweet,” Duff later recalled in an interview with Watch What Happens Live’s Andy Cohen. In 2022, Carter, 34, died of an accidental drowning at his California home. In an interview with Las Culturistas this year, Duff said she remains “very close” with Carter’s sister, Angel, with whom she talks about the late singer often. She also recalled a psychic once telling her that Carter’s presence was felt during a call, noting that the unnamed psychic in question was not initially aware of who she was, or her connection to him.