Style

FUTURA on His LEGO NINJAGO Collaboration: 'I Don't Think I've Ever Been So Inspired'

"I couldn't have dreamed of this collaboration," the artist said of the newly unveiled partnership.

FUTURA in a workshop, wearing a cap and glasses, stands with hands together near colorful ninja figurines on a table.
Image via Getty/Bryan Bedder/LEGO Group

FUTURA is tucking in a reminder that “everything is awesome” in light of his newly announced LEGO NINJAGO collaboration.

“I couldn’t have dreamed of this collaboration with NINJAGO Legends and the opportunity ahead of me,” FUTURA, newly named as both an official creative collaborator and artistic co-creator for the brand, said this week when announcing the roles. “I don’t think I’ve ever been so inspired and excited to begin such a journey, with a most historic partner. EVERYTHING IS AWESOME!”

Taking to the Brooklyn Museum, FUTURA and LEGO recently revealed custom mini-figure art pieces from FUTURA, which each find the artist putting his own spin on the larger NINJAGO universe. Featured among the triad of works are FUTURA-ified takes on the Nya and Kai characters, with all of this leading up to a special fan-focused event in Seoul on Sept. 18.

According to Nigel Kong, who serves as Global Head of LEGO NINJAGO at the LEGO Group, FUTURA had been on the team’s minds “for years” due to what they saw as shared “synergies” between their brand and his vision.

“We just needed the right opportunity, and now the time has come,” Kong added. “We are ready to unlock the future together.”

The pairing is especially timely, as this year marks LEGO NINJAGO’s 15th anniversary, an occasion the LEGO brand has marked with a number of special anniversary sets. A new LEGO NINJAGO anime series is also on the horizon, with this month’s Seoul event slated to boast its world premiere.

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