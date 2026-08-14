Slawn Announces 12-Watch Rolex Multiverse With Gunna, Lil Yachty and More

Each watch has a unique design and will release individually throughout August, following Slawn’s 2024 hand-painted Rolex DateJust run that sold out in four minutes and now resells above £150,000, with the Multiverse project site going live August 18.

The lineup spans football, rap, streetwear, art, and nightlife via collaborators like Clint419, Zac FTP, Verdy, Gabriel Moses, Cedric Christie, David Grutman, and Nigerian skate collective Motherlan, with two mystery collaborators still under wraps.

Slawn has announced that it's going big on Rolex, with the unveiling of 'The Slawn x Rolex Multiverse.' The brand ran by British-Nigerian artist Olaolu Slawn has officially unveiled the collection of 12 one-of-one custom Rolex watches, each designed alongside a different cultural figure from music, sport, fashion, and contemporary art. The 11 confirmed collaborators span a genuinely wide cross-section of creative life: footballers Ronaldinho and Mario Balotelli, rappers Gunna and Lil Yachty, Corteiz founder Clint419, Fuckthepopulation founder Zac FTP, Japanese graphic designer Verdy, visual artist and photographer Gabriel Moses, art and image-making figure Cedric Christie, nightlife and hospitality operator David Grutman, and Nigerian skate and creative collective Motherlan.

Two spots in the 12-piece lineup remain deliberately unrevealed. Earlier reporting had flagged only one mystery slot — the confirmed presence of a second unknown collaborator is a new detail from Slawn's own announcement. Slawn broke the news on Sunday (August 9) in the format he favors: a lo-fi, webcam-style video teaser that plays like an unexpected Zoom call suddenly filled with an improbable guest list.