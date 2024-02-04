Drake’s Spine Outfit From Opening Night of the Rapper's Tour Has People Talking

The tour features a new look that will send shivers down your spine.

Feb 04, 2024
Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images
One of Drake’s new tour looks has the streets talking.

The rapper kicked off his new tour, It’s All a Blur Tour - Big as the What?, with J. Cole on Saturday in Tampa, Florida. 

As expected, the tour featured the 6 God performing a number of his hit songs and joined J. Cole for their first public performance of “First Person Shooter.” However, one of the more notable moments from the concert came from Drake’s choice of wardrobe.

Footage from the concert, including Drizzy wearing what looks like a spinal cord outfit, now being dubbed as “Dino Drake,” quickly spread all over social media and gave fans and nonfans alike a lot to talk about.

The spine suit was designed by Tokyo-based artist Shimoda Masakatsu, who was also on-site at the opening show in Tampa. Masakatsu shared photos of the rapper wearing his design onstage as well as a photo the two took together backstage.

@shimodamasakatsu / Instagram / Via Instagram: @shimodamasakatsu

Drake and J. Cole’s tour will continue to play secondary markets until April 16 when it concludes in Denver, Colorado. 

