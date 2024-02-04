Drake’s Spine Outfit From Opening Night of the Rapper's Tour Has People Talking

One of Drake’s new tour looks has the streets talking.

The rapper kicked off his new tour, It’s All a Blur Tour - Big as the What?, with J. Cole on Saturday in Tampa, Florida.

As expected, the tour featured the 6 God performing a number of his hit songs and joined J. Cole for their first public performance of “First Person Shooter.” However, one of the more notable moments from the concert came from Drake’s choice of wardrobe.