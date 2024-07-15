Drake’s 'Rap Is a Joke' Shirt Linked to California Battle Rappers

Drake’s recent choice of attire, though in actuality an apparent nod to a California battle rapper, has some listeners seemingly missing the point.

In an update to Instagram over the weekend, the 6 God was seen reclining among an assortment of presumably comfortable pillows and contagiously jovial stuffed animals. For the caption, Drake, who last month contributed to two tracks off Camila Cabello’s C, XOXO album, went with a ponderance on what he described as "the pressure from being on top."