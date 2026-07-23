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Giannis Antetokounmpo Emphasizes That He's 'In Love' With Wife Mariah

The Miami Heat star stressed his loyalty to his wife of two years on 'AnesTea The Podcast.'

(L-R) Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger attend Baby2Baby NBA Cares All Stars Day of Service on February 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Image via Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a valid reason for being loyal to his wife of two years, Mariah.

The Miami Heat power forward was a guest on the Monday (July 20) episode of podcast AnesTea, where he discussed his marriage to Mariah, with whom he shares four children. The couple dated for more than 10 years before marrying in September 2024.

“I’ve heard so many things. ‘Why is Giannis with his wife? He could be with a model. Not one model, but 10!’” the athlete said around the 41-minute mark of the podcast below, translated from Greek to English.

"I am with my wife because she tells me the truth. She loves me, she will tell me whenever I do anything wrong,” Antetokounmpo continued. “She will tell my kids the truth. I know that she will kill for my kids and she would even kill me for them. I know that she won't let my kids get a big head, and that's the most important thing for me. I am in love. I am in love with her. As a woman and as a mother."

The couple wed at the Costa Navarino resort in Greece, closing a three-day celebration attended by roughly 200 guests, including LeBron James, Serena Williams, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Mariah, a former Rice University volleyball player and former Philadelphia 76ers basketball operations employee, has built her own platform beyond the marriage.

She launched the apparel brand Sincerely, Mariah in 2021 and co-founded the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation with her husband in 2022, which supports communities in Greece, Nigeria, and Milwaukee. She also sits on the board of the Milwaukee Diaper Mission to assist in childcare and maternal health.

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