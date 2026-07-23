Adidas Superstar Vintage Black/White: Now Available on Complex

The Adidas Superstar Vintage is back — and the Black/White colorway is available on Complex. Few sneakers carry the kind of cultural weight the Superstar does. Since its debut as a basketball shoe in 1969, the shell-toe silhouette has moved through hip-hop, skateboarding, and high fashion without ever losing its footing. The Vintage iteration leans into that history, pulling design cues from the original construction to give the classic three-stripe profile a worn-in, era-specific feel that modern Superstars don't quite replicate.

The Black/White colorway is the most elemental expression of that legacy—no seasonal palette, no collaboration noise, just the contrast that made the shoe iconic in the first place. Adidas has kept the Superstar in rotation with everyone from Run-DMC to Kendall Jenner. The Vintage model channels that same timelessness without the hype-cycle baggage.

Where to shop the Adidas Superstar Vintage

If you're ready to add a new sneaker to your rotation, shop Adidas on Complex.