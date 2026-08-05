Whitney Houston’s Estate Is Auctioning Off Her Iconic Gowns and Awards

Key Takeaways
- Whitney Houston’s estate is teaming with Julien’s Auctions on August 11 to sell iconic pieces from her archives, with 100% of proceeds going to the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation.
- Items include her 1988 American Music Awards mini dress, a red Versace leather look from the 1999 VH1 Divas concert, tour-worn Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana pieces, an MCM luggage set, a Bob Mackie jacket, a Richard Avedon portrait, and her 9x Platinum “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” award.
- Framed as a celebration of Houston’s life and impact, the auction follows renewed media chatter about her personal struggles and will be previewed at the Legacy of Love Gala on August 8, which would have been her 63rd birthday.
Whitney Houston's legacy is headed back to center stage—this time, on the auction block.
The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation is partnering with Julien’s Auctions for a new sale on August 11, giving fans the chance to bid on some of the most recognizable pieces from her career. From designer gowns and stage-worn outfits to platinum awards and personal keepsakes, every item comes straight from Houston's archives, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation.
The collection spans some of the biggest moments of Houston's career. Among the standout lots are the mini dress she wore at the 1988 American Music Awards, the red Versace leather outfit from the 1999 VH1 Divas concert, a Burberry coat from her Nothing But Love World Tour, and a Dolce & Gabbana gown worn during fittings for her My Love Is Your Love World Tour.
Also up for grabs are an MCM three-piece luggage set, a Bob Mackie embellished jacket, a Richard Avedon portrait that once hung in Houston's office, and her RIAA-certified 9x Platinum award for "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."
"This auction is a powerful celebration of Whitney's extraordinary life, artistry, and lasting impact," Julien's Auctions co-founder and executive director Martin Nolan said in a statement. "Each lot tells a story—from iconic stage-worn wardrobe and treasured personal accessories."
He added that the sale is about more than memorabilia, noting that "100% of the proceeds" will directly support scholarships, community initiatives, and other programs through the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation.
Pat Houston, president of the foundation and executor of Whitney Houston's estate, said this year's event builds on a successful partnership with Julien's Auctions.
"This is our second year with Julien's Auctions and their global reach has been fantastic," she said. "This year, we have some super great one-of-a-kind memorabilia from Whitney's archives, and we are excited about the auction."
The sale arrives after several weeks in which Houston's name returned to the headlines for reasons unrelated to her music. Oprah Winfrey recently shared a story about Houston falling during an appearance tied to The Oprah Winfrey Show, prompting the estate to dispute Winfrey's account and state that the singer "was absolutely not high."
Rosie O'Donnell also reflected on Houston's struggles during a television appearance, saying she believed members of the singer's inner circle enabled behavior that ultimately contributed to her decline.
Ahead of the August 11 auction, select highlights will be displayed at the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation's fifth annual Legacy of Love Gala on August 8, one day before what would have been Houston’s 63rd birthday.