Whitney Houston’s Estate Is Auctioning Off Her Iconic Gowns and Awards

The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation is partnering with Julien’s Auctions for a new sale on August 11, giving fans the chance to bid on some of the most recognizable pieces from her career. From designer gowns and stage-worn outfits to platinum awards and personal keepsakes, every item comes straight from Houston's archives, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation.

The collection spans some of the biggest moments of Houston's career. Among the standout lots are the mini dress she wore at the 1988 American Music Awards, the red Versace leather outfit from the 1999 VH1 Divas concert, a Burberry coat from her Nothing But Love World Tour, and a Dolce & Gabbana gown worn during fittings for her My Love Is Your Love World Tour.

Also up for grabs are an MCM three-piece luggage set, a Bob Mackie embellished jacket, a Richard Avedon portrait that once hung in Houston's office, and her RIAA-certified 9x Platinum award for "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."

"This auction is a powerful celebration of Whitney's extraordinary life, artistry, and lasting impact," Julien's Auctions co-founder and executive director Martin Nolan said in a statement. "Each lot tells a story—from iconic stage-worn wardrobe and treasured personal accessories."

He added that the sale is about more than memorabilia, noting that "100% of the proceeds" will directly support scholarships, community initiatives, and other programs through the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation.

Pat Houston, president of the foundation and executor of Whitney Houston's estate, said this year's event builds on a successful partnership with Julien's Auctions.