If you have ever laced up a pair of Y-3 Qasa Highs, admired an oversized black coat, or watched a designer send raw, unfinished hems down a runway on purpose, you have felt the influence of Yohji Yamamoto. The Tokyo-born designer has spent more than five decades telling stories through fabrics. Imperfection is more important than polish. Black has been the color of choice. To Yamamoto, clothing is more than just clothing. He said it best: “I make clothing like armor. My clothing protects you from unwelcome eyes.”
From the trailblazing Y-3 line to his lesser to his lesser known music career, here are 10 things to know about the legendary Japanese designer.
Shop for Adidas on Complex.
His mother introduced him to fashion design.
Yamamoto was born in Tokyo on Oct. 3, 1943, in the final stretch of World War II. His father was drafted and died in the conflict, leaving his mother to raise him alone in post-war Japan. She worked as a dressmaker, and a young Yamamoto grew up inside her shop watching her hands move across fabric. That upbringing shaped everything that came after.
He is a law school graduate who never practiced law.
Before fashion, Yamamoto sought out on a more traditional career path. He earned a law degree from the prestigious Keio University in 1966. He just never used it. As he has explained in interviews, he did not want to enter what he called ordinary society, so he told his mother he wanted to help her instead. He followed in her footsteps and earned a fashion degree from Bunka Fashion College, which has also trained legends like Kenzo Takada and Junya Watanabe.
He has released multiple albums.
Along with his design pedigree, Yamamoto has also proven to be a skilled musician. He was briefly a vocalist in a band called the Scum Riders. He has also released albums including a 1991 blues album Well I Gotta Go, 1994’s Your Pain Shall Be Your Music, and 1998’s Dog of Terror. Over the years, his love for music has crept into his fashion endeavors as well. For instance, a cover of Taylor Swift’s “Lover” soundtracked his Fall/Winter 2024-25 presentation.
To Yamamoto, black is more than a color. It is a philosophy.
Yamamoto has spent a career making black a key element of his design ethos. In one of his most quoted lines, he says: “Black is modest and arrogant at the same time. Black is lazy and easy - but mysterious. But above all black says this: ‘I don’t bother you - don’t bother me’.”
By not relying heavily on bright color palettes (with the exception of the shades of red he has sprinkled throughout this designs since 1992) and patterns, Yamamoto’s expert tailoring is able to always be on full display. All black garments make you focus more on the cut and drape of fabric. In a 2023 interview with GQ, he said, “Black is really challenging. You need perfect technique.”
His first brand was a womenswear line called Y's.
Yamamoto launched his first company, Y's, in 1972, building a womenswear line out of menswear ideas. The clothes were loose, dark, and cut to cover rather than cling. The looks were heavily inspired by Japanese workwear. It was a deliberate rebellion against an industry obsessed with tight, hyper-feminine silhouettes. Yamamoto has often framed the mission as a kind of protection, once saying he wanted to guard a woman's body from the cold and from men's eyes. He showed his first collection in Tokyo in 1977 before setting his sights on Paris. He would followup Y’s with his eponymous label, which showed its first collection in 1981.
His 1981 Paris debut was so radical, critics called it "Hiroshima chic."
When Yamamoto brought his collection to Paris in 1981, the reaction was closer to outrage than applause. Against a decade of bright, body-conscious, glamorous fashion, he sent out oversized black garments with frayed edges, asymmetric cuts, and models whose faces were often obscured. The French press did not know what to do with it, and some critics labeled it "Hiroshima chic." What the establishment dismissed as bleak, a younger generation read as liberation, and the show is now considered a turning point in modern fashion.
An acclaimed filmmaker made a documentary about him.
In 1989, German director Wim Wenders, the filmmaker behind Wings of Desire and Paris, Texas, turned his camera on Yamamoto for a documentary called Notebook on Cities and Clothes. Commissioned by the Centre Pompidou in Paris, the film follows Yamamoto through a season and uses his creative process as a jumping-off point to meditate on identity, cities, and image-making. Wenders shot much of it himself, and over the roughly year-long production, the two became friends. Yamamoto also did the costume design for another Wenders film, 1991’s Until the End of the World.
Y-3 was a trailblazer for designer sportswear collaborations.
Long before designers partnering with sportswear brands was commonplace, there was Y-3. Around the turn of the millennium, Yamamoto felt he had drifted too far from the street after years of heavy focus on his Paris runway shows, so he decided to work with a sportswear brand. As the story goes, he called Nike first and was turned down, then approached Adidas, who said yes. The collaboration began in 2001, and the first official Y-3 show was held in Paris in October 2002. The name is a shortened representation of both entities: "Y" for Yohji, "3" for the Adidas Three Stripes. It is widely credited as the first real marriage of a fashion house and a sportswear giant, and it paved the way for the entire crossover category that is so prevalent to this day.
Adidas is far from his only collaborative partner.
For a designer who came out of the avant-garde, Yamamoto has become deeply woven into streetwear culture. He linked with Supreme for acclaimed collections in 2020, 2022, the latter built around Tekken video game artwork, and returned again in 2025 with his Y's line. His signature has also shown up on New Era caps, Dr. Martens footwear, Real Madrid soccer kits, to name a few.
His company went bankrupt in 2009, and he built it back.
In 2009, after a run of bad investments and overextension, Yohji Yamamoto Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection. According to a Wall Street Journal article from 2009 about the filing, the firm’s debts totaled approximately $67.8 million.
His memoir My Dear Bomb, written around that time, opens by addressing the collapse and even reprints a letter of condolence from his friend Wim Wenders. A restructuring backed by Integral Corp. stabilized the operation by 2010, and Yamamoto returned to the runway soon after.