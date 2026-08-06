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How to Buy the 'Black Denim' Adidas Japan on Complex

The 'Black Denim' Adidas Japan is available now.

'Black Denim' Adidas Japan
The 'Black Denim' Adidas Japan is available now on Complex. Via Complex

The latest iteration of the classic Adidas Japan sneaker just dropped and you can cop a pair now on Complex.

Shown here is the “Black Denim” Adidas Japan, which is available on Complex in a wide range of sizes. The silhouette was introduced in 1964 as a training shoe to coincide with the Summer Olympics in Tokyo that year. After remaining in the archives for decades, Adidas rereleased the model as a lifestyle shoe in 2002 and then again in 2024 through various collaborations and in-line styles.

This “Black Denim” colorway falls in the latter of the two, featuring a premium denim upper offset by leather Three Stripes on the sides and suede overlays at the forefoot and heel. Completing the look is a gum brown outsole.

Readers who are interested in copping the “Black Denim” Adidas Japan can do so now on Complex for $130. A closer look at the style can be seen in the images below.

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