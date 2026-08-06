The latest iteration of the classic Adidas Japan sneaker just dropped and you can cop a pair now on Complex. Shown here is the “Black Denim” Adidas Japan, which is available on Complex in a wide range of sizes. The silhouette was introduced in 1964 as a training shoe to coincide with the Summer Olympics in Tokyo that year. After remaining in the archives for decades, Adidas rereleased the model as a lifestyle shoe in 2002 and then again in 2024 through various collaborations and in-line styles.

This “Black Denim” colorway falls in the latter of the two, featuring a premium denim upper offset by leather Three Stripes on the sides and suede overlays at the forefoot and heel. Completing the look is a gum brown outsole.

Readers who are interested in copping the “Black Denim” Adidas Japan can do so now on Complex for $130. A closer look at the style can be seen in the images below.