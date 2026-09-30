The Best Graphic T-Shirts to Buy on Complex Right Now

The graphic t-shirt is the most personal piece in any wardrobe, a blank canvas that says exactly what you want it to before you say a word. This selection leans into that range, pulling from music, motorsport, and vintage-inspired art across every budget. There is JID album merch designed with Fear of God, a Barriers tribute to Aaliyah, Alpinestars' distressed motocross graphic, and BLDG4's cut-and-sew paneling. Here are the best graphic t-shirts available on Complex right now.
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Alpinestars RSRV Wear & Tear S/S Tee
Price: $320
How To Buy: Shop T-Shirts → Alpinestars RSRV Wear & Tear S/S Tee on Complex
Professional motocross racing leaves its evidence on the gear, and this Alpinestars RSRV tee turns that wreckage into the graphic itself. A distressed print of a crashed MotoGP suit runs across the front, presented as a nod to both damage and resilience. The design pays homage to the trials a professional racer goes through, and a washed finish carries that same worn treatment across the shirt.
J.I.D: God Does Like Ugly Long Sleeve Tee
Price: $225
How To Buy: Shop T-Shirts → J.I.D: God Does Like Ugly Long Sleeve Tee on Complex
Fear of God and RRR123 both have credits on this long sleeve, created as limited-edition merchandise for J.I.D's album God Does Like Ugly. The graphics are hand-printed, applied through a multi-technique dye process. The shirt is made in the USA from cotton fleece.
Barriers x Aaliyah Live Free Tee - Black
Price: $150
How To Buy: Shop T-Shirts → Barriers x Aaliyah Live Free Tee - Black on Complex
Barriers built this shirt as a tribute to the late R&B superstar Aaliyah, pulling its artwork from the retro visual language of the era she rose to fame. Oversized graphics run across both the front and the back rather than sitting as a small chest print. The fading is worked in deliberately, so the black tee reads like a piece that has been in circulation since the years it references.
Stile De Amor Galleria Love Bomber Tee
Price: $120
How To Buy: Shop T-Shirts → Stile De Amor Galleria Love Bomber Tee on Complex
Stile De Amor Galleria builds the Love Bomber Tee on the visual language of a vintage band tee. The front graphic follows that format and adds rhinestone detailing worked into the print. Heavyweight cotton makes up the body, treated with an acid wash fade and distressing that give the shirt a heavily worn look and feel. The rhinestones read as the counterpoint to all that faded, roughed-up print.
BLDG4 Layer Knit
Price: $108
How To Buy: Shop T-Shirts → BLDG4 Layer Knit on Complex
BLDG4 is a New York streetwear brand that builds garments through reconstruction rather than printing on a finished blank. The Layer Knit is cut and sewn from individual panels, each one printed with its own archival-inspired graphic, so the artwork flows across the body and the seams instead of sitting in a single spot. A custom wash treatment softens the 210 GSM jersey and fades it toward the naturally worn look the vintage-inspired detailing is after.
Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Full Stack Tee
Price: $50
How To Buy: Shop T-Shirts → Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Full Stack Tee on Complex
Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace runs its Full Stack Tee on a heavy 6.5oz body with screenprinted art on both the front and the back. The build is sturdy, cut roughly an inch wider than a standard tee, with longer sleeves and a higher neckline. Garment dyeing and a pre-laundering step leave it shrink-free. The shirt is made in Los Angeles.