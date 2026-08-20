The Best Hoodies for Every Budget Available on Complex

No single garment carries a wider spectrum than the hoodie. You can spend $110 on custom-detailed everyday fleece, or push past $400 for a heavily embroidered piece of wearable art. The difference comes down to intent: the weight of the cotton, the execution of the graphics, and the small construction choices that separate a throwaway layer from a staple. The seven picks below—all available on Complex right now—span that entire range, proving that at any price point, you never have to settle for basic.
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Samuel Zelig Northfield Hoodie
Price: $470
How To Buy: Shop Hoodies —> Samuel Zelig Northfield Hoodie on Complex
Samuel Zelig operates at the intersection of vintage workwear and fine art, and the Northfield Hoodie is a masterclass in garment construction. Cut from heavy 15 oz. loopback French terry in oatmeal grey, it undergoes a specialized vintage wash for a perfectly lived-in feel from day one. Rather than basic surface graphics, the brand uses intricate, direct-to-fabric chain-stitch embroidery that integrates seamlessly into the textile—delivering an heirloom-quality piece for those who prioritize quiet craftsmanship over loud branding.
AZVA Blanket Stitch Zip Up Hoodie
Price: $110
How To Buy: Shop Hoodies —> AZVA Blanket Stitch Zip Up Hoodie on Complex
Fleece blankets are easily the coziest thing in the world, and AZVA channeled that energy into this heavyweight zip-up hoodie. Crafted from premium navy cotton fleece, it brings instant warmth to a sleek, street-ready silhouette. The standout feature is the bold contrast blanket stitching tracing the edges, giving this classic piece a handcrafted, tactile upgrade. Finished with subtle "Cactus Valley" shoulder embroidery and a relaxed fit, it captures the soft, familiar sanctuary of a classic throw in a tailored, wear-anywhere piece.
Asaali Oreo Cartel Hoodie
Price: $250
How To Buy: Shop Hoodies —> Asaali Oreo Cartel Hoodie on Complex
Los Angeles label Asaali turns notorious cartel history into a high-contrast streetwear statement with the Oreo Cartel Hoodie. Archival mugshots of Pablo Escobar and El Chapo wrap seamlessly across the entire piece, rendered in stark white graphic prints against heavy black fleece. Designed with an uncompromising, edge-to-edge layout, it’s built for maximum visual volume—and Asaali offers matching printed shorts if you want the full head-to-toe look.
Puppet Theater Brushed Camo Hoodie
Price: $160
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Named in tribute to a lost Denver artistic sanctuary, Puppet Theater creates non-gendered streetwear built around narrative and craft. For their Act IV collection, the label completely subverts traditional camouflage, replacing harsh military shapes with a "brushed" print that looks like a painted canvas wash. Cut oversized from heavyweight French terry, it pairs functional details like a deep kangaroo pocket with a clean front chest logo and an unmissable, full-back graphic.
Glo Gang Glo Man Full Zip Pearl Rhinestone Hoodie
Price: $200
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Chief Keef’s Glo Gang has always excelled at high-impact maximalism, and this full-zip leans all the way in. Pearls flood across the hood and sleeves while rhinestones frame the signature sun graphic, capped off by a oversized chenille back patch that commands the room. Built from heavyweight cotton fleece, the structure easily supports all that heavy hardware, while custom sun zipper pulls and clean front embroidery ensure every detail feels intentional.
whathappenedtogod "DRTYAMERIKA" Zip Up
Price: $156
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Heavy distressing meets classic Americana with whathappenedtogod’s “DRTYAMERIKA” Zip Up. Cut from premium heavyweight French terry cotton with a sun-faded vintage finish, the piece features an all-over washed print spanning the body and sleeves for an instant thrifting-grail feel. It’s finished with a true-to-size fit, ribbed trims, and a custom double metal zipper that lets you unzip from the bottom so it sits easily without bunching up.
Ken Carson wired x hoodie
Price: $125
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Released alongside his album xperiment, Ken Carson’s "wired x" hoodie brings Opium’s signature dark, chaotic energy straight into daily wear. The standout element is a stark, distorted wire-frame graphic running vertically straight up the chest and across the hood. Screenprinted on heavy 14 oz. USA cotton fleece, it skips thin event-merch fabrics in favor of a thick, structured layer built to survive actual wear.