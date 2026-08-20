The Best Hoodies for Every Budget Available on Complex

No single garment carries a wider spectrum than the hoodie. You can spend $110 on custom-detailed everyday fleece, or push past $400 for a heavily embroidered piece of wearable art. The difference comes down to intent: the weight of the cotton, the execution of the graphics, and the small construction choices that separate a throwaway layer from a staple. The seven picks below—all available on Complex right now—span that entire range, proving that at any price point, you never have to settle for basic.

Shop Hoodies on Complex