Timothée Chalamet's Best Outfits, Ranked

Timothée Chalamet is one of this generation’s most talented actors. From his breakout performance in Call Me By Your Name to the pop culture phenomenon that is Marty Supreme, his resume speaks for itself. But it’s not just about Chalamet’s performances on the big screen. The 30-year-old has also become one of the flyest men in Hollywood.
With the assistance of stylist Taylor McNeill and a heaping helping of one-of-one Chrome Hearts items, Chalamet has kept himself at the forefront of style conversations since promoting A Complete Unknown in 2024. Mixed in with all of the leather from the Stark family have been some fun nods to the 2000s streetwear and hip-hop fashion that Chalamet grew up coveting, from Soulja Boy’s Yums sneakers to True Religion jeans. It’s these more obscure pieces that make the looks feel authentic and not just something any other celebrity could be dressed in.
Clothes have become such a key element of Chalamet’s reputation that limited edition merch was even the driving force of the Marty Supreme rollout in 2025. Make no mistake about it, Anthony Edwards’ “White Boy of the Year” has been putting that shit on. But what are his best fits so far?
Ahead of the 2026 Oscars this weekend, we wanted to take a look back at Timothée Chalamet's Best Outfits.
10. The Man of Many Jackets
Where: The Marty Supreme Invitational in NYC
When: Dec. 18, 2025
While another jacket defined the Marty Supreme press run, it was not the only fly outerwear that Chalamet wore throughout that period. Case in point, this vintage ski jacket by Salomon. Sure, it would have been obvious for Chalamet to pull up to the Marty Supreme table tennis tournament in another color of the film’s signature merch, but we appreciated the switchup. The Chrome Hearts belt peeking out is a nice touch.
9. ‘Drip God Lowkey’
Where: 75th Berlinale International Film Festival
When: Feb. 15, 2025
You won’t see many A-list actors pulling up to the red carpet in a zip hoodie and a tank top. You’ll see even less going bubblegum pink head to toe. Chalamet tossed the rule book out the window with this one. It paid off. This is the fit that got Chalamet anointed a “drip god” by Lil Yachty.
8. The Diamond Harness
Where: 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards
When: Feb. 6, 2019
Chalamet’s style leveled up over the past two years, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t have some hits beforehand. The best example is this all black look, courtesy of Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton. The embellished harness was the perfect accessory to take this from a safe awards show look to a red carpet statement.
7. Ballet at the Eiffel
Where: Paris
When: Jan. 30, 2025
Pairing a vintage Oakland Raiders jacket with a tiny Chanel bag probably shouldn’t work. But Chalamet putting these pieces together to flex in front of the Eiffel Tower just made sense. The vintage NYC Ballet hat he snagged from Procell also recently took on a whole new meaning after his recent comments. There’s some layers to this one that have helped it age well.
6. Like Butter
Where: 97th Annual Oscars
When: March 2, 2025
It’s easy to wear a classic black and white tuxedo to the Oscars. But why would you do that if you can rock a custom butter yellow Givenchy suit instead? Was Chalamet the reason butter yellow was so trendy in 2025? No. But he certainly did the springtime shade justice.
5. Timmy Knows Ball
Where: College Gameday
When: Dec. 7, 2024
This is the fit, and television appearance, that woke the naysayers up. One of the first stops on the A Complete Unknown press run was College Gameday. Chalamet went viral for flexing his elite college football knowledge. Fashion heads praised him for his magenta Martine Rose parka. He’s been working with stylist Taylor McNeill ever since. Safe to say, that partnership has worked out.
4. THE Jacket
Where: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
When: Dec. 17, 2025
You’ve seen this jacket hundreds of times in dozens of colors. But pairing the baby blue colorway with the Hood By Air boots on Fallon while you’re surrounded by your orange ball-headed minions, Timmy was moving different.
3. Orange You Glad There’s More Chrome
Where: Marty Sureme LA Premiere
When: Dec. 8, 2025
Chalamet went full Brat mode and made orange the color of Marty Supreme. For the movie’s LA premiere, he went all in with an orange leather suit and Timberlands, courtesy of Chrome Hearts, of course. But the real star of this fit is the Chrome Hearts leather ping pong paddle holder slung over his shoulder. Marty Reisman didn’t have sauce like this.
2. Chrome Folk Hero
Where: 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards
When: Feb. 23, 2025
Chalamet didn’t just embody folk legend Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Throughout awards season that year, he also recreated some of the singer’s looks on the red carpet. There was no better reinvention than this leather Chrome Hearts suit, accented with a neon green undershirt and bolo tie, at the 2025 SAG Awards. Who said folk singers had to be boring?
1. Spike’s Successor
Where: Game 5 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals at MSG
When: May 29, 2025
Chalamet’s run of courtside fits at MSG throughout the New York Knicks playoff run in 2025 cemented him as one of Hollywood’s best dressed actors. No fit rivaled this one featuring a custom orange and blue varsity, cross patch denim, and matching Timbs. Nobody has ever come close to Spike Lee’s fanatical presence at MSG, but Chalamet is building a case to be a worthy successor. Seriously though, look at that jacket. We’d go to MSG in a Reggie Miller jersey just to be entered into a lottery to own that thing.