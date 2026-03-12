Timothée Chalamet's Best Outfits, Ranked

Timothée Chalamet is one of this generation’s most talented actors. From his breakout performance in Call Me By Your Name to the pop culture phenomenon that is Marty Supreme, his resume speaks for itself. But it’s not just about Chalamet’s performances on the big screen. The 30-year-old has also become one of the flyest men in Hollywood.

With the assistance of stylist Taylor McNeill and a heaping helping of one-of-one Chrome Hearts items, Chalamet has kept himself at the forefront of style conversations since promoting A Complete Unknown in 2024. Mixed in with all of the leather from the Stark family have been some fun nods to the 2000s streetwear and hip-hop fashion that Chalamet grew up coveting, from Soulja Boy’s Yums sneakers to True Religion jeans. It’s these more obscure pieces that make the looks feel authentic and not just something any other celebrity could be dressed in.

Clothes have become such a key element of Chalamet’s reputation that limited edition merch was even the driving force of the Marty Supreme rollout in 2025. Make no mistake about it, Anthony Edwards’ “White Boy of the Year” has been putting that shit on. But what are his best fits so far?

Ahead of the 2026 Oscars this weekend, we wanted to take a look back at Timothée Chalamet's Best Outfits.