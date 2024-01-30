Palace Takes Shot at Supreme With Jogger Description

Palace Skateboards recently unveiled its Spring 2024 lookbook, featuring everything from varsity jackets to hoodies to the usual audacious product descriptions.

Labeled by the London-based brand as "Basically a Jogger," the item's full description takes a not-so-subtle jab at Supreme while also getting Vans and the North Face caught up in the mix.

"Basically a Jogger Palatial Blue," the description below reads. "If you think Supreme is realer than Palace you either stupid or work for Vans (or North Face)."