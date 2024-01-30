Palace Takes Shot at Supreme With Jogger Description

Palace Skateboards recently unveiled its Spring 2024 lookbook, featuring everything from varsity jackets to hoodies to the usual audacious product descriptions.
Labeled by the London-based brand as "Basically a Jogger," the item's full description takes a not-so-subtle jab at Supreme while also getting Vans and the North Face caught up in the mix.
"Basically a Jogger Palatial Blue," the description below reads. "If you think Supreme is realer than Palace you either stupid or work for Vans (or North Face)."
VF Corporation, the parent company of Supreme, Vans, and the North Face, was impacted by a cyberattack last month. The company initially noticed "unauthorized occurrences" on Dec. 13, which led to a "material impact" on its operations and a shutdown of "some systems."
VF launched an investigation into the matter.
Palace's Spring 2024 collection will launch in-store on Friday, Feb. 2 in the UK, Los Angeles, and New York, as well as EU and US online. A Japan launch will take place the following day.
The brand brought a couple other cultural touchstones into the fray with this season’s descriptions, including “basically I’m not classist but if you rate Saltburn you’re a posh twat" as well as “Pizza Hut texts you more than your mates”