Meet YaTuSabe, the NYC Designer Co-Signed by Supreme, Clint419 and More

Matthew Valdez’s life as a New York City clothing designer hasn’t changed much since designing pieces for Supreme’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

“People were like, ‘You got that Supreme money now.’ I don't got six figures or mad money. I just got enough to live on,” Valdez tells me as he sweeps up fabric scraps in his atelier, a windowless basement studio inside an old factory in Bushwick, Brooklyn. “I've been living off this for two years, and I don't think I could do it the way I am now if I had another job.”

Everyday, Valdez comes here to produce and design pieces for his clothing line YaTuSabe. The label’s name is Spanish for “you already know," and the phrase aptly describes the headnod one might give when wearing the Dominican-Puerto Rican designer’s garments around New York. That’s because Valdez’s label isn’t sold at major stockists. Instead, Valdez has built a cult clientele by handcrafting bespoke denim apparel that he sells for $350–$3,000. Although Valdez has sewn together less than 800 YaTuSabe garments to date, his line is one of the best-kept secrets amongst New York's creative class.

“I'm just trying to give people the feeling of custom, bespoke clothing, because that doesn't exist for people in their 20s,” says the 26-year-old designer. “I want to eventually turn this into a full-fledged brand, but right now the basis of this brand is the people. It's about letting them create with me. If we come up with an idea, I'll make it for you.”