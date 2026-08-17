Supreme is bringing back an unexpected Nike silhouette for its upcoming collaboration with the Swoosh.

Earlier today, the New York City-bred skate/streetwear brand shared its 2026 Fall/Winter look book, which included an early look at its Air Max 2001 Ecstasy collab. Supreme’s version of the silhouette is equipped with a red mesh upper and has the name of the streetwear brand written across the upper in the form of the overlays. Completing the design is a yellow Max Air-cushioned midsole.