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Supreme Teases Nike Air Max 2001 Ecstasy Collab

Here's an early look at the Supreme x Nike Air Max 2001 Ecstasy.

Supreme x Nike Air Max 2000
Supreme previews its Nike Air Max 2000 collab. Via Supreme

Supreme is bringing back an unexpected Nike silhouette for its upcoming collaboration with the Swoosh.

Earlier today, the New York City-bred skate/streetwear brand shared its 2026 Fall/Winter look book, which included an early look at its Air Max 2001 Ecstasy collab. Supreme’s version of the silhouette is equipped with a red mesh upper and has the name of the streetwear brand written across the upper in the form of the overlays. Completing the design is a yellow Max Air-cushioned midsole.

The Nike Air Max 2001 Air Ecstasy was introduced in 2001 as a performance running shoe for the brand’s experimental Alpha Project series. The Supreme x Nike Air Max 2001 is the first retro releases of the sneaker, with in-line colorways of the similar Air Max 2000 also expected to hit retailers soon.

At the time of writing, a concrete release date for the Supreme x Nike Air Max 2001 Ecstasy has yet to be announced by the collaborators.

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