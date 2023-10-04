Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme Fall 2023 T-Shirts, Nanamica x Palace, Kenzo x Levi's

From Supreme's newest batch of graphic T-shirts to Nanamica x Palace, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

Oct 04, 2023
Everyone loves a good graphic T-shirt, but they shouldn't be the only thing you splurge on when it comes to putting together your wardrobe. Thankfully, this week is full of great drops to satisfy all of your closet's needs.

Supreme is dropping off its newest collection of graphic T-shirts, Palace is offering up a handful of great outerwear in collaboration with Japan's Nanamica, Kenzo and Levi's linked up for some and vintage-inspired denim, and Moncler partnered with Adidas for a sporty take on its iconic puffer jackets. Don't forget to check other great drops from some of our favorite brands like Fugazi, Blackstock & Weber, and Crenshaw Skate Club.

Find the details for all of this week's best style releases below.

Supreme Fall 2023 T-Shirts

Supreme / Via Supreme

Release Date: Oct. 5
Where to Buy It: Supreme stores and supreme.com
Price: TBD

Supreme is dropping off its latest collection of graphic T-shirts on Thursday. The nine-piece drop is highlighted by a T-shirt featuring a graphic inspired by the cover art of cult classic fighting game, Def Jam: Fight For NY. Other T-shirt show off art by frequent collaborators like Weirdo Dave and Dash Snow. 

Nanamica x Palace

Palace / Via Palace

Release Date: Oct. 6
Where to Buy It: Palace stores and palaceskateboard.com
Price: TBD

Palace's latest collaboration is with popular Japanese outdoor brand Nanamica. Standouts include a Gore-Tex fish tail parka and a reversible liner jacket. Basics like T-shirts and hoodies with co-branded tags will also be up for grabs.

Kenzo x Levi's

Kenzo / Via Kenzo

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Kenzo stores, kenzo.com, select Levi's stores, and levi.com
Price: $110-$895

Nigo's love for vintage denim informs Kenzo's latest collaboration with Levi's. The 20-piece capsule is constructed primarily out of Kaihara, a premium Japanese denim. It fuses elements of Japanese dressmaking with classic American workwear. The results include a red satin Type II trucker jacket with a Boke flower embroidered across the back, stonewashed 501s that have been hand-distressed in Japan, indigo denim overalls with Sashiko detailing, and more. 

S.k. Manor Hill

S.k. Manor hill / Via s.k. manor hill

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Skmanorhill.com 
Price: $90-$2,250

Dominic Sondag's S.k. Manor Hill has recently debuted its Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Predominantly crafted in New York City's Garment District and influenced heavily by traditional workwear from the mid-19th century, pieces include trench coats made of waxed cotton and nylon, indigo cone denim barn coats, napa leather bomber jackets, Suri alpaca hairy cardigans, 12-ounce duck cotton canvas pants, and more. 

Fugazi

Fugazi / Via Fugazi

Release Date: Oct. 4
Where to Buy It: Fugazi.la
Price: TBD

Fugazi is released the fourth installment of its "Peacemaker" collection this week. New iterations of its jeans with chainstitch paint splatters and matching denim jackets will be available. Pocket T-shirts utilizing the same chainstitch details will also be available in four colors. 

Awake NY x Converse One Star

Crenshaw Skate Club

Akimbo Club

Blackstock & Weber for Bee Line

Blackstock & Weber

Release Date: Oct. 6
Where to Buy It: blackstockandweber.com and bbcicecream.com
Price: $395

Popular loafer brand Blackstock & Weber continues to expand web of collaborative partners. The newest addition is Billonaire Boys Club's sub-label, Bee Line. Blackstock & Weber is crafted a special version of its Mason Horse Bit Loafer featuring a hairy tan suede upper, yellow leather heel panel, gold detailing, and a speckled lug sole. 

NOCTA Running

NOCTA

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: nocta.com and other select retailers
Price: $45-$375

Drake's NOCTA line with Nike continues to drop off new collections of activewear. The latest is NOCTA Running, which includes lifestyle-friendly takes on traditional running gear like Gore-Tex jackets with reflective branding, sporty sunglasses, Dri-Fit camo running tops, polyester shorts, and more. 

Moncler x Adidas

Adidas

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: adidas.com, moncler.com, and select Moncler and Adidas stores
Price: $95-$2,795

Adidas is the latest brand that has put its spin on Moncler's iconic outerwear. The futuristic designs were first previewed back in February at Moncler's Art of Genius event in London. Standouts include puffy, winterized takes on the NMD and Campus, cropped zip hoodies with glossy puffer hoods, puffy anoraks with Adidas Trefoil logos embossed into them, down jackets with Three Stripes down the sleeves, fleece takes on Adidas track pants, and more. 

Slam Jam x Umbro Italia

Slam Jam

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Slam Jam, slamjam.com, and other select retailers
Price: $24-$237

Slam Jam has once again linked up Umbro Italia for a special capsule collection titled "Penalty Culture." Soccer-inspired lifestyle pieces include striped goalie jerseys, track jackets with built-in face masks, Harrington jackets, argyle sweaters, and more. 

YONY

YONY

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: yony.com
Price: $275-$1,500

Johnny Schwartz's YONY has recently released its Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The California-based brand was founded in 2020 and produces all of its pieces in Los Angeles. Its most recent offering includes various takes on classic menswear such as brown corduroy chore jackets, forest green knit sweaters with cowboy artwork across the chest, brown leather flight jackets with cream wool collars, and more. 

Misere Moderne

Misere Moderne

Release Date: Oct. 6
Where to Buy It: miseremoderne.com
Price: TBD

Misere Moderne is releasing more new moto-inspired items. A motocross jersey covered in various branding will be available alongside a distressed hoodie that comes complete with a logo flip of Harley-Davidson embroidered at the center of the chest. 

Goldwin x Baracuta

Goldwin / Via Goldwin

Release Date: Oct. 5
Where to Buy It: baracuta.com, wpstore.com, goldwin-global.com, select Barcuta stores, and WP stores
Price: TBD

Japanese outerwear label Goldwin is releasing its latest collaboration later this week, a capsule with UK's Baracuta. Gore-Tex trench coats, Harrington jackets, and bucket hats will be available in various colorways. 

MIKE x Wiki x The Alchemist 'Faith Is a Rock' Merch

Family Style Food Festival

Via Family Style Food Festival

Release Date: Oct. 8
Where to Buy It: Family Style Food Festival 
Price: TBD

Family Style Food Festival is taking place this Sunday on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles. For its 5th anniversary, plenty of great collaborations are planned between popular restaurants and some of our favorite streetwear brands including Union x Trophies Burger Club, Better Gift Shop x Yazawa, Awake NY x Rocky's Matcha, Billionaire Boys Club x Bonnie's, and many more. 

