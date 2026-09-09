What’s the next great brand to know in Japanese menswear? The answer is A.Presse. While the brand has quietly made a name for itself by building in the background for the first few years of its existence, that recently changed when an official collaboration with Supreme was announced earlier this week.

Just five years into its existence, Kazuma Shigematsu’s label has already become an “if you know, you know” industry darling, thanks to its thoughtful remakes of classic vintage workwear through premium fabrications. It’s not unlike the approach of other veteran Japanese brands like Visvim and Kapital. Consider A.Presse the new school equivalent.

Menswear nerds and Japanese fashion heads already know how amazing A.Presse is, but if you recently got put on to the brand, here are the basics.