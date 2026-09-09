What’s the next great brand to know in Japanese menswear? The answer is A.Presse. While the brand has quietly made a name for itself by building in the background for the first few years of its existence, that recently changed when an official collaboration with Supreme was announced earlier this week.
Just five years into its existence, Kazuma Shigematsu’s label has already become an “if you know, you know” industry darling, thanks to its thoughtful remakes of classic vintage workwear through premium fabrications. It’s not unlike the approach of other veteran Japanese brands like Visvim and Kapital. Consider A.Presse the new school equivalent.
Menswear nerds and Japanese fashion heads already know how amazing A.Presse is, but if you recently got put on to the brand, here are the basics.
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When Was A.Presse Founded?
A.Presse was founded in 2021. In its short lifespan, it has already garnered a ton of attention and been heralded as one of the premier menswear brands out of Japan.
Who Founded A.Presse?
The brand was founded by Kazuma Shigematsu. Before starting his own brand, Shigematsu worked in sales and production.
In a 2025 interview with Highsnobiety, he summarized the ethos of A.Presse well stating, “There is too much information, too much influence, and people want to go back to something iconic, simple, well made.”
How Do You Pronoune A.Presse?
Not how it looks. While many pronunce the brand “ay-press,” it is pronounced "ah-preh-SAY.”
What Is A.Presse Known For?
A.Presse has become a darling in the menswear space for its thoughtful executions of classic Americana, workwear, and military gear. While their origins make them so approachable, the brand isn’t just remaking the garments of old. It breathes new life into them through premium fabrications and an attention to detail that flips classically blue collar garments into luxury goods. Think denim trucker jackets or flannels made of heavy silk. Shigematsu refers to this practice as “design without designing.”
Don’t expect to see any outward branding, loud patterns, or vibrant color palettes. A.Presse lets the construction of its garments do the heavy lifting.
How Much Is A.Presse?
This level of craftsmanship doesn’t come cheap. Prices range from $370 T-shirts to $790 jeans to $830 hoodies to $2,900 wool flight jackets.
Where Can I Buy A.Presse?
While all eyes are on the Supreme collab this week, A.Presse’s main collection is worth exploring. Here are a list of the current 11 stockists across the United States:
- Ven.Space
- Union Los Angeles
- Maxfield LA
- Dover Street Market
- La Garçonne
- Hirshleifers
- Third of June
- Mohawk General Store
- Packer
- NOTRE
You can also shop the brand’s online store here.
How Much Is the Supreme x A.Presse Collaboration?
Which brings us to Supreme x A.Presse. M-65 jackets, cargo pants, and camp caps featuring a hand-applied camo pattern are the standouts of the assortment. They sit beside zip-up hoodies with perfectly pre-distressed vintage fades, cashmere beanies, and calfskin leather jackets. All of the items feature custom fits specifically made for the collaboration.
How much is it? Like we said before, the quality of A.Presse doesn’t come cheap. Ahead of the collection’s Sept. 10 launch, popular Supreme leaker accounts have revealed the following pricepoints:
- Calfskin Leather Jacket: $4,498
- Cowhide Leather Jacket: $3,798
- Cotton-Silk Suit: $3,498
- M-65 Field Jacket: $1,298
- 20" Sterling Silver Classic Key Chain: $1,198
- Cargo Pant: $798
- Zip-Up Hooded Sweatshirt: $748
- David & John Anderson Cotton Pin Oxford Shirt: $598
- Cashmere Beanie: $328
- Camp Cap: $98
- Graphic Tee: $78