Mike Amiri Sends Care Package to 9-Year-Old Boy Who Begged His Mom for the Designer's Clothes

Mike Amiri seems to have kept his promise and sent a care package of clothes from his AMIRI clothing line to a 9-year-old boy who apparently begged his mom to get him nothing but pieces from the brand for his birthday.
Earlier this month, the mother shared a post on her TikTok page showing her son asking her for AMIRI clothes for his birthday. The mother tried to negotiate with the kid since clothes from the fashion line are pretty expensive, but the boy was adamant about her getting him a full AMIRI outfit. The video made its rounds on social media, and Mike Amiri himself saw it as a post on the HotFreestyles Instagram page and said he wanted to send a gift to the kid.
"Let’s make this happen… somebody help me find this young man," Amiri wrote under the post before reaching out to the women via IG DM for details on where to send the package. "I got you queen..send me all his sizes. He said 'all amiri' --- let's do this. Uncle Mike got this. Stand by."
A few days passed, and the woman shared another post, this time revealing that the fashion designer had actually sent the package and that it was ready for pickup. The woman got the parcel, and once she got home, she arranged the items to surprise her son when he got back from school.
The boy expressed his excitement over the package and he tried on the various items that included a pair of jeans, a sweatshirt, a short sleeved short, a trucker hat, socks, and sneakers.
Amiri launched his fashion brand in 2014 and quickly became a hot commodity within fashion and culture. The brand is currently stocked in over 160 high-end retail shops worldwide and has several standalone flagship stores in New York, Beverly Hills, Miami, and Houston to name a few.