Central Cee Trades Front Row for Burberry Runway at London Fashion Week

Daniel Lee called the Celia Birtwell-inspired collection a return to "the basis of things," mixing floral tailoring and pastel sheer trenches with denim, trouser chains and other streetwear touches.

Central Cee traded fashion show front row seats for a runway debut at this year's Burberry's Spring/Summer 2027 show, which closed out the official London Fashion Week schedule. On Monday morning (September 21), the UK rapper hit the runway wearing an oversized blue hoodie with a two-tone hooded jacket, paired with baggy jeans that revealed Burberry's signature check-patterned boxers underneath. He kept his hood up throughout his walk. Held at Chelsea College of Arts, it marked the fourth time Burberry has transformed the London art school into a runway venue.

For the latest collection, creative director Daniel Lee described the show as a return to the fundamentals of the British fashion house. "It's a return to the basis of things," Lee said (via Dazed), while also describing the collection as Burberry's most "soulful" yet. That approach included designs inspired by textile artist Celia Birtwell's work from the 1960s and '70s. The collection featured windowpane-check skirt suits decorated with mimosa and lavender flowers, pastel sheer trench coats and plenty of denim. The menswear incorporated streetwear touches such as trouser chains, while the show closed with a cream-colored trench covered in yellow flowers and paired with white sneakers. The stripped-down white runway was accompanied by music spanning four decades of David Bowie's career, beginning with "Abdulmajid" and concluding with "Ashes to Ashes."