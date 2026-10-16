Born X Raised Celebrates the City of Angels With New BXR Holiday Pack

Key Takeaways
- Born X Raised launched its BXR “A RETURN TO FORM” Drop 2, led by a heavyweight cotton fleece zip-up hoodie with tackle twill lettering and embroidered details.
- The Los Angeles-inspired holiday pack also includes a blue-and-green rugby shirt, a cable-knit sweater, a graphic hoodie, and signature tees.
- The collection is available exclusively through Born X Raised’s website, with orders recommended by Dec. 16 for Christmas delivery.
Born X Raised is kicking off the holiday season early with a new collection featuring a string of signature designs inspired by Los Angeles culture.
On Friday (October 16), the LA-based streetwear brand unveiled Drop 2 of its "A RETURN TO FORM" collection, which leads with a heavyweight cotton brushback fleece zip-up hoodie featuring tackle twill appliqué lettering across the front, plus embroidered graphics on the hood and sleeves.
The holiday pack also features a blue-and-green rugby-style shirt with a white collar, BXR branding on the chest and oversized lettering along the sleeves. Other items in the collection include a beige graphic hoodie covered in bold black artwork, a black cable-knit sweater with Born X Raised lettering across the back, and graphic T-shirts featuring the brand's signature lettering.
The holiday release arrives after a busy year for Born X Raised, which launched its "A RETURN TO FORM" collection in August with Drop 1. That rollout featured tracksuits, graphic hoodies, baseball jerseys, flannels, varsity jackets and leather accessories.
Earlier in June, the brand introduced its sports-inspired WORLDWIDE collection, featuring designs celebrating countries including Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Spain and Japan. The release included a Mexico track jacket worn by Becky G and a Looney Tunes collaboration featuring Speedy Gonzales.
The brand also teamed up with Gatorade for a World Cup-inspired capsule in July, and continued expanding its sports partnerships with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New Era, and several NFL teams.
Born X Raised have advised customers planning to purchase items from the new collection to place their orders before December 16 to ensure delivery in time for Christmas. Shipping timelines may vary by collection and order volume.
The BXR "A RETURN TO FORM" Drop 2 is available exclusively at bornxraised.com, with additional holiday releases expected to follow.