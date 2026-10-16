Born X Raised Celebrates the City of Angels With New BXR Holiday Pack

Born X Raised is kicking off the holiday season early with a new collection featuring a string of signature designs inspired by Los Angeles culture.

On Friday (October 16), the LA-based streetwear brand unveiled Drop 2 of its "A RETURN TO FORM" collection, which leads with a heavyweight cotton brushback fleece zip-up hoodie featuring tackle twill appliqué lettering across the front, plus embroidered graphics on the hood and sleeves.

The holiday pack also features a blue-and-green rugby-style shirt with a white collar, BXR branding on the chest and oversized lettering along the sleeves. Other items in the collection include a beige graphic hoodie covered in bold black artwork, a black cable-knit sweater with Born X Raised lettering across the back, and graphic T-shirts featuring the brand's signature lettering.