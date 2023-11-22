B.B. Simon and Avianne & Co. Jewelers Debuted ‘Most Expensive Belt In the World’ at ComplexCon, Expected to Sell for $600-700K

Luxury accessory brand B.B. Simon and Avianne and Co. jewelers teamed up to debut the world's most expensive belt at ComplexCon 2023.
On Saturday, the brands revealed the "most expensive belt in the world" with 119 GIA Certified VS1 F color diamonds on a Trojan buckle crafted in 14K white gold. The belt will be on sale at around $600,000 to $700,000.
The showcase was part of B.B. Simon's debut at ComplexCon, where they also unveiled a special capsule collection with the legendary hip-hop collective The Diplomats.
The official booth for B.B. Simon had Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey stop by for a meet-and-greet while celebrating the new collaboration. Luh Tyler also dropped in to get his hands on some belts.
The limited-edition capsule collection features "three Dipset branded belts, each crystallized with vibrant pink and red crystals, accentuating the red and black crocodile strap, and the striking pink pony fur strap," according to a press release. The collection also has hoodies and tees designed by Kool Kiy available for sale.
The Diplomats played a huge role in popularizing B.B. Simon belts during the late '90s and early 2000s. Their influential style helped establish B.B. Simon belts as an iconic fashion accessory in the history of NYC fashion.
During his visit to ComplexCon, Juelz revealed the "dumbest thing" he's ever done is bring a gun to the airport. He was sentenced to 27 months in prison back in 2018 after previously being reported to have brought a loaded weapon through security at Newark Liberty International Airport.
"Take that gun in the airport," Santana said when asked the question. "I didn't do it on purpose, but you know, it happened. It definitely was a dumb mistake, man."