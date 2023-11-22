B.B. Simon and Avianne & Co. Jewelers Debuted ‘Most Expensive Belt In the World’ at ComplexCon, Expected to Sell for $600-700K

Luxury accessory brand B.B. Simon and Avianne and Co. jewelers teamed up to debut the world's most expensive belt at ComplexCon 2023.

On Saturday, the brands revealed the "most expensive belt in the world" with 119 GIA Certified VS1 F color diamonds on a Trojan buckle crafted in 14K white gold. The belt will be on sale at around $600,000 to $700,000.

The showcase was part of B.B. Simon's debut at ComplexCon, where they also unveiled a special capsule collection with the legendary hip-hop collective The Diplomats.

The official booth for B.B. Simon had Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey stop by for a meet-and-greet while celebrating the new collaboration. Luh Tyler also dropped in to get his hands on some belts.