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Iggy Azalea in a patterned dress and streamer N3on in casual wear walk inside a car showroom. A luxury black car is displayed on the right.
Pop Culture

Iggy Azalea Shocks N3on by Buying Bentley on the Spot Followed by Luxury Yacht Trip

The rapper made a spontaneous luxury car purchase and hopped on a yacht live on stream.

Alex Ocho310 days ago
Odell Beckham Jr. with a beard and glasses speaks into a microphone on stage, wearing a graphic T-shirt.
Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Buys New $480,000 Emerald-Cut Diamond Ring

Beckham was reportedly inspired by a recent purchase made by Kyle Kuzma from the same jeweler before reaching out to get his own.

Brad Appleton312 days ago
Jim Carrey smiling at an event, wearing a black suit. The background has large red circles.
Pop Culture

Jim Carrey Sells Los Angeles Mansion for $17 Million

The home features a move theatre perfect for one of Hollywood's most successful comedians.

Brad Appleton341 days ago
Drake standing in a dimly lit, modern hallway with blue lighting, inside an luxury aircraft.
Music

Drake Shows Off His Newly-Renovated Plane: 'More Luxurious, Warmer'

Drizzy was gifted the plane in 2019, which featured a custom paint job by Virgil Abloh.

Alex Ocho363 days ago
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TikTok/@speedymorman
Pop Culture

Speedy Morman Gives Tour of Underwhelming New York City Apartment That's Renting for $7,000 a Month

The media personality wasn't impressed with the outrageously expensive spot.

Jaelani Turner-Williams417 days ago
A can of green tea with ginseng and honey on the left. People at a Southwest Airlines counter on the right.
Life

Arizona Iced Tea Shades Southwest Airlines After Changing Free Checked Bag Policy: ‘Still 99 Cents'

After 54 years of their "bags fly free" policy, Southwest announced they will introduce baggage fees ahead of the summer travel season.

Alex Ocho494 days ago
Split image: On the left, Michael Mejia in a bright green shirt poses by a purple Lamborghini. On the right, Shakira in a black and orange dress at an event.
Music

Winner of Shakira’s Lamborghini Wants to Sell It for $1 Million Over Maintenance Costs

Michael Mejia, a Colombian-American artist, says the costs of gas and insurance for the custom 2022 Lamborghini Urus are expensive to maintain.

Alex Ocho508 days ago
50 Cent stands in front of a stage. Next to him is an ice cream menu displaying prices and flavors including Chocolate Éclair for $4 and Magnum Donuts for $5
Music

50 Cent on Ice Cream Truck Prices Skyrocketing: 'What Happened to $1.25... This Can’t Be Right'

Even the "Candy Shop" rapper feels the pinch of inflation.

Alex Ocho746 days ago
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Style

B.B. Simon and Avianne & Co. Jewelers Debuted ‘Most Expensive Belt In the World’ at ComplexCon, Expected to Sell for $600-700K

The belt comes with 119 GIA Certified VS1 diamonds with a Trojan buckle crafted in 14K white gold.

Mark Elibert969 days ago
Music

Bad Bunny Fans React to Steep Ticket Prices for Most Wanted Tour

"Benito should've named this tour 'most expensive tour' cause what are those prices," wrote one fan.

Alex Ocho997 days ago
Loblaws president Galen Weston
Life

Canadians React to Galen Weston Stepping Down As President and CEO of Loblaw

Galen Weston will be stepping down as the Loblaw president and CEO next year with Danish entrepreneur Per Bank set to replace him shortly after.

Louis Pavlakos1188 days ago
'Expensive Pain' artist Meek Mill performs for fans.
Music

Meek Mill's 'Expensive Pain' MSG Show to Feature Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, and More

Meek Mill is celebrating the release of his new album 'Expensive Pain' with a range of special guests at Madison Square Garden later this month.

Trace William Cowen1746 days ago
Meek Mill
Music

Meek Mill Flexes His Lavish Lifestyle in “Expensive Pain” Music Video

In the 'Expensive Pain' title track's new video, Meek takes to the streets and the skies as he raps about his unparalleled success in the industry.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1747 days ago
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gabrielle-union
Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union on What She Loves About Strip Clubs and the Most Cash She’s Dropped in a Night

During an appearance on 'Kimmel' to talk about her latest book, Gabrielle Union revealed the most she can recall spending in one night at the strip club.

Joe Price1753 days ago

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