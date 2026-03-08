Kai Cenat Reveals ‘Hate Wall’ of Criticism He Uses as Motivation for Vivet Brand

Kai Cenat is turning criticism into motivation as he continues shifting his focus from streaming to building his fashion brand, Vivet.

The Twitch star recently shared a new video on his smaller YouTube channel, kai’s Mind, offering fans a glimpse into his current routine and mindset while working on the brand overseas. In the clip, Cenat explains how he has learned to channel negativity into motivation, even creating a physical reminder of the criticism he receives online.

While walking through a centuries-old villa in Italy where he has been working on new designs, Cenat introduced what he calls his “hate wall.” The wall is filled with printed-out social media posts from people mocking his transition into fashion. According to Cenat, the display isn’t meant to dwell on negativity but to keep him focused.

“I want to show you guys the power to embrace hate. Embracing hate, you guys can find ways to weaponize it,” he said in the video. “I used to struggle with caring about what people thought.”