Kai Cenat Reveals ‘Hate Wall’ of Criticism He Uses as Motivation for Vivet Brand

Kai Cenat is turning criticism into motivation as he continues shifting his focus from streaming to building his fashion brand, Vivet.
The Twitch star recently shared a new video on his smaller YouTube channel, kai’s Mind, offering fans a glimpse into his current routine and mindset while working on the brand overseas. In the clip, Cenat explains how he has learned to channel negativity into motivation, even creating a physical reminder of the criticism he receives online.
While walking through a centuries-old villa in Italy where he has been working on new designs, Cenat introduced what he calls his “hate wall.” The wall is filled with printed-out social media posts from people mocking his transition into fashion. According to Cenat, the display isn’t meant to dwell on negativity but to keep him focused.
“I want to show you guys the power to embrace hate. Embracing hate, you guys can find ways to weaponize it,” he said in the video. “I used to struggle with caring about what people thought.”
The wall serves as a reminder of the skepticism surrounding his career pivot and pushes Kai to prove doubters wrong. The messages largely criticize his transition away from streaming and question whether his fashion venture will succeed. Rather than ignore the criticism, he says confronting it head-on helps him stay motivated.
“I’ve got a wall of all the hate that I received, to motivate me even more,” Cenat said. He explained that the criticism inspires him to “embrace my flaws and find ways to make amazing things."
“They don’t believe until you make it cool,” he concluded.
The content shared on kai’s Mind shows a different side of the internet personality, focusing less on entertainment and more on personal growth, workouts, and behind-the-scenes moments from his design process.