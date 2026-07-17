Nike’s newest women’s-focused lifestyle silhouettes from the brand’s First Sight collection are available now on Complex. The models include the Noir and the Mirage, which the brand says are “rooted in performance and designed to expand self-expression.” The Noir features a sleek one-piece upper donning a grey color scheme and metallic silver Swoosh at the forefoot. The standout design element is the tooling, which is said to be inspired by track spikes.

The Nike Mirage is equipped with a low-cut upper featuring a combination of materials designed to be breathable. Sitting below is a segmented outsole that features an elevated design inspired by cleats.

Both the Nike Noir and Mirage are available now at Complex for $125 and $170, respectively.