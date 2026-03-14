Zendaya Acted as a Real Wedding Witness for 'The Drama' Promo in Vegas

Ahead of the release of her upcoming wedding-centered film The Drama, which also stars Robert Pattinson, Zendaya is acting as a witness for real weddings for hitched lovers. Footage of her outside of a wedding chapel in Las Vegas for the event tied to the upcoming film revealed her posing for photos, presumably between serving as witness, which means being an official observer who can confirm the validity of a wedding ceremony.

In other footage from a fan, Zendaya can be seen signing a paper that looks to be related to her duty as a witness. Her voice can be heard talking about a “last name reveal,” which appears to confirm how seriously she’s taking her gig.

Back in January, A24 announced the opening of The Drama Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas for fans who wanted to wed “the A24 Way.” The official website for the wedding chapel offers some details about the promotion. “A love like yours deserves a wedding that raises the stakes. Why not do it in Vegas?” the studio wrote. “The aisle is set. The altar is dressed. There's music, flowers, bubbles on ice, and keepsakes you won't find anywhere else on the strip. We've got witnesses if you need them, a photographer to catch every second, and a few surprises that'd make even Elvis blush.” The wedding event only lasted on Mar. 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. local time. It occurred just weeks before the theatrical release of The Drama, which stars Zendaya and Pattinson as Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson. In a related promotional stunt back in January, the actors, as Emma and Charlie, posed for “engagement” photos taken by real-life noted wedding and event photographers Norman & Blake.

“Charlie & Emma 4 ever 🤍🤍🤍,” the photographers captioned the photos on their Instagram page. “A couple favorites from their engagement session.” You can see the pics below.