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Inde Navarrette Wears Cartier to ‘Variety’s’ Power of Young Hollywood Event

The 'Obsession' star stacked Cartier rings, earrings and a white gold pendant for the occasion.

Inde Navarrette at Variety Power of Young Hollywood 2026 Presented by Disney+ held at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles At Beverly Hills on August 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Inde Navarrette arrived at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood representing timeless jewelry brand Cartier and solidifying her status as one of the most-watched young names in entertainment.

The Obsession star attended the invite-only event on Wednesday (August 5) at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills and drew attention for her layers of Cartier pieces. According to the Cartier press release, the 25-year-old actress wore Panthère de Cartier earrings in 18k white gold set with diamonds and onyx, alongside a Panthère de Cartier ring in the medium model, also in 18k white gold, with diamonds, emeralds, and onyx.

Naverette completed the look with a Reflection de Cartier necklace in 18k white gold with diamonds, a Juste un Clou pendant in 18k white gold with diamonds, and two classic-model LOVE rings in 18k white gold with diamonds.

The jewelry rounded out Navarrette’s gown for the occasion: a Salih Balta gown from the brand's spring 2025 collection: an off-the-shoulder design with a floral black lace bodice, corseted waist with an exposed waistline, and an A-line skirt, per WWD.

The event follows Variety naming Navarrette in its Power of Young Hollywood Impact Report 2026, which honors rising stars between 18 and 28 years old in acting, music, athletics, and content creation.

“‘Obsession’ came out at a time when people were starting to believe my generation had lost its love for cinema. Now there’s undeniable proof that younger generations will, in fact, go to the movies," Navarrette told the outlet about the Curry Baker-directed thriller.

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