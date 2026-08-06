Inde Navarrette Wears Cartier to ‘Variety’s’ Power of Young Hollywood Event

Inde Navarrette arrived at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood representing timeless jewelry brand Cartier and solidifying her status as one of the most-watched young names in entertainment.

The Obsession star attended the invite-only event on Wednesday (August 5) at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills and drew attention for her layers of Cartier pieces. According to the Cartier press release, the 25-year-old actress wore Panthère de Cartier earrings in 18k white gold set with diamonds and onyx, alongside a Panthère de Cartier ring in the medium model, also in 18k white gold, with diamonds, emeralds, and onyx.

Naverette completed the look with a Reflection de Cartier necklace in 18k white gold with diamonds, a Juste un Clou pendant in 18k white gold with diamonds, and two classic-model LOVE rings in 18k white gold with diamonds.