If you have ever laced up a pair of Y-3 Qasa Highs, admired an oversized black coat, or watched a designer send raw, unfinished hems down a runway on purpose, you have felt the influence of Yohji Yamamoto. The Tokyo-born designer has spent more than five decades telling stories through fabrics. Imperfection is more important than polish. Black has been the color of choice. To Yamamoto, clothing is more than just clothing. He said it best: “I make clothing like armor. My clothing protects you from unwelcome eyes.”

From the trailblazing Y-3 line to his lesser to his lesser known music career, here are 10 things to know about the legendary Japanese designer.