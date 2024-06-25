M.I.A. Launches Ohmni Streetwear Brand Catered to Radiation and 5G-Blocking

M.I.A. is pivoting to fashion.
The “Paper Planes” artist is launching her streetwear brand, Ohmni, which “blocks 99.99 percent of Wi-Fi, 4G, and 5G” from entering your body. M.I.A. recently revealed the pieces on social media.
The collection boasts a $100 “Tin Foil Hat,” which has “100 percent brain coverage” and a “reversible, two-tone design”; a $200 “Data Protection Dump Bag,” which blocks “99.99 percent” of “electromagnetic radiation”; and a $200 “Full Protection Poncho,” which has a “full coverage of brain, gut, lungs, heart, and womb.”
In a TikTok about the launch, M.I.A. nodded to the conspiracy theories that her brand addresses.
“Future backwards is R U TUF,” she wrote in a TikTok. “If the conspiracy theorists are wrong, good for you, you own some beautiful clothes made with pure silver and precious metals. But, if they are right, you just might have saved the future of humanity.”
Other items include t-shirts, jeans, hoodies, phone cases, and more, all of which are meant to preserve “your privacy, autonomy, and rights over your body and your data,” according to Ohmni’s website.
“In the time of smart cities, digital crypto, AI, NeuraLink, hackable humans, zero privacy, deepmind, internal body data harvesting, and indiscriminate tracking surveillance, mind data mining, social media overload, augmented reality, social credit system, virtual dystopian mindfield, we bring you the revolutionary future of fashion,” the website adds.
“This is not your artist foray into fashion. This is a necessity.”