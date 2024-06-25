M.I.A. Launches Ohmni Streetwear Brand Catered to Radiation and 5G-Blocking

The collection boasts a $100 “Tin Foil Hat,” which has “100 percent brain coverage” and a “reversible, two-tone design”; a $200 “Data Protection Dump Bag,” which blocks “99.99 percent” of “electromagnetic radiation”; and a $200 “Full Protection Poncho,” which has a “full coverage of brain, gut, lungs, heart, and womb.”

In a TikTok about the launch, M.I.A. nodded to the conspiracy theories that her brand addresses.

“Future backwards is R U TUF,” she wrote in a TikTok. “If the conspiracy theorists are wrong, good for you, you own some beautiful clothes made with pure silver and precious metals. But, if they are right, you just might have saved the future of humanity.”