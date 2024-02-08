M.I.A. Blasts U.S. Immigration Policies Amid Custody Battle for 14-Year-Old Son

M.I.A. and Bronfman welcomed their son in February 2009, but she's been struggling to maintain custody ever since they separated in 2012. She accused the billionaire of trying to take her son away from her in 2013, and publicly pleaded with the U.S. government to let her celebrate Christmas with him in Dec. 2023.

"They basically saying I have to wait for a Republican to come to office because nine months from now is the election," she continued. "I'm not allowed to see my child for stealing food at 18, when I was poor, yet ur government is ok with my child being with family convicted for child trafficking and sex cults ok. The difference between me and migrants coming in, is that I can't vote. I'm paying U.S. taxes too. Sick."

She's referring here to the Bronfman family's involvement in the NXIVM cult, which was led by convicted sex offender and racketeer Kieth Raniere. Benjamin Bronfman's grandfather Edgar Bronfman Sr. was briefly involved with NXIVM but later stopped his association when he rightly speculated it was a cult. His daughter Clare Bronfman was convicted on sex trafficking charges for her involvement in the cult.

M.I.A. also said she believes she's being denied a visa now because she spoke out against Israel's conflict in Palestine, which she labeled genocidal and called for a ceasefire.

"I'm sorry America but your ethics and morals are pretty fucked on this," she wrote. "I have show support for Julien for 14 years and have been to the USA many times. The only thing different this time is, I called for a ceasefire and spoke out against genocide and ethnic cleansing. Now I am forced to pick between my child and speaking up for what's right by God."