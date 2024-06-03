Watch Jimmy Fallon Hit a Hole-In-One for Kith’s New Taylor Made Golf Collection

Kith has teamed up with Taylor Made for a new golf collection, and got some very special help to kick things into gear.

The lifestyle brand announced the collaboration over the weekend with an ad starring Jimmy Fallon, who is seen hosting his show before someone from backstage helps him remove his suit to reveal a Kith x Taylor Made golf outfit.

His crew then removes Fallon’s late-night talk show set to reveal a scenic golf course, where he and his caddie discuss lining up a shot before he's handed a Kith golf club. “I’m gonna go for it,” Fallon says before hitting a hole-in-one. He and his caddie celebrate before the crew brings the set back out so Fallon can return to his show.