Lil Wayne Allegedly Tried to Fly Out 'Teen Mom' Star Rachel Beaver for Tryst

Alleged text messages obtained by TMZ show that Lil Wayne spent several months trying to meet up with Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant cast member Rachel Beaver.
The interaction began last November when Beaver, 23, DMed the five-time Grammy winner while he was on TikTok Love. Beaver had noticed her followers debate Weezy’s past encounter with fellow Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans when the chat dared her to shoot her shot.
"I texted him one night while drunk," Beaver told TMZ. "Everyone in my live [stream] was talking about the Jenelle and Lil Wayne situation, so I was like, 'Should I text him, guys?' Everyone said yes, so I did… and he messaged me back about a month later.
"Fly me out I won't say anything like the last one,” Beaver’s initial DM read, to which Wayne eventually replied to request her phone number.
From there, the conversation stretched across months, with Wayne allegedly repeatedly assuring Beaver that they could see each other “whenever” and that she would not need to cover any travel costs. By Jan. 3, around 5 a.m., Tha Carter VI rapper allegedly sent a two-word message: "want u."
Beaver, who has two children, pushed to schedule the flight around her April 8 birthday and said she needed to arrange childcare before making the trip, after which communication broke down.
The meetup unraveled when Beaver told Wayne an ID problem had prevented her from flying. The reality television star hadn’t responded to Wayne’s late March message until then, but after she explained the situation, the rapper appeared to retreat. When Beaver later sent a "hey :)" follow-up, it appeared as a green text bubble, possibly meaning that she was blocked.
The exchange closely resembles Evans’ short-lived time with Wayne. Evans confirmed in a TikTok that after Wayne DMed her, the conversation moved to text, and he flew her to Los Angeles to hook up.
Evans said she declined and that Wayne flew her home, although she said there were "no hard feelings” between them.
Last month, Wayne, 43, dispelled rumors that he was engaged to 23-year-old Madi Cannon and confirmed that he was single.